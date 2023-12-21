Deion Sanders announced that Warren Sapp will coach the Colorado Buffaloes for the 2024 season. The iconic NFL defensive tackle will join the Colorado football program after its disappointing first season.

During a recent appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Coach Prime gave Sapp loads of verbal bouquets. He also revealed a tacky meeting spot that the NFL legend used to host the entire defensive line.

"The kids love him. Oh my God, they love him. When they just see him, when the D-linemen see him they light up like a Christmas tree,” Sanders said

“And one of the most beautiful sights I’ve seen is first, after practice one day, he just came here to kick it and came here to see me, and he was in the hot tub because his body’s still banged up as well. At first it was one guy. Looked down there 30 minutes later you’ve got the whole defensive line in the hot tub and he’s holding court," he added.

Although the announcement about the Super Bowl champion joining was made in September, he didn't coach the team in the 2023 season. With the season over for the Buffaloes, Sapp's arrival has added a new dimension to the preparations for the upcoming year. Although he has no coaching experience, Sanders believes he has plenty to offer as a legend of the game at the highest level.

A new look Colorado for the second season with Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders is trying to overcome the Buffaloes' shortcomings this season. Like last season, a stream of players will come from the transfer portal. Although the numbers aren't as high as last year, the team still holds the number one rank in the portal.

More than a dozen players from the portal have already committed to play for the Buffaloes next season. The main focus has been on rebuilding the offensive line, although other skill positions have also got a boost. Can Deion Sanders lead the team to the promised land with all the reinforcements?

