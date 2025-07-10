Deion Sanders expresses full confidence in Colorado wide receivers after Travis Hunter's departure: "Can’t wait to unleash them"

Deion Sanders is optimistic about Colorado's wide receiver room despite losing Travis Hunter to the NFL draft. The Buffs lost several key players after the 2024 season. Apart from two-way star Hunter, Deion's sons, Shedeur and Shilo, and offensive stars LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr. also departed to begin their professional journeys.

That raised concerns and questions about the Buffs' offense and wide receivers room for the upcoming season, but Deion Sanders isn't worried. According to DNVR's Jake Schwanitz, Sanders is confident in the 2025 wide receiver class' abilities and excited to coach the next young generation of offensive talent in Boulder:

"They are unbelievable. I can't wait to unleash them. You gotta understand they're replacing some DAWGS. But these young men are unbelievable. I can't wait until the world gets a glimpse of these receivers. I'm proud. I'm proud of our recruiting, our coaches and what we've brought in to Colorado."

Last season, Coach Prime led the Buffs to a 9-4 record and their first bowl appearance since 2020, an improvement on his 4-8 debut in 2023. The Buffs rewarded Sanders with a five-year extension worth $54 million in March.

Thus, expectations are high for Coach Prime heading into year three. He has utilized the offseason to revamp and rebuild the roster and fill the void left by the departure of star players.

Sanders revamped the wide receiver's room by acquiring players like Joseph Williams, Sincere Browns and Hykeem Williams. The Buffs also have a few returning players on offense, including Drelon Miller and Omarion Miller.

Deion Sanders gets real about his 2025 goals with the Colorado Buffaloes

Much of Coach Prime's 2024 success could be attributed to having players like Travis Hunter on the roster. But with their departure, the Buffs are in a rebuilding phase with new faces and talents.

Over the past two months, Deion Sanders has been dealing with an unspecified health problem that has kept him confined to his residence in Texas. However, in a public appearance at the Big 12 Media Days in Dallas, Coach Prime shared his thoughts about the upcoming 2025 season.

"We want to win," Coach Prime said according to Jake Schwanitz. "We want to win at all costs. We want to be in the Big 12 championship game. That's all we're playing for. We play to win, we don't play just to compete."

The Buffs begin their 2025 campaign against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29 at Folsom Field.

