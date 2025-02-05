Deion Sanders flexes Prime Time fishing stick as Colorado coach enjoys lakeside outing with dear friend

Deion Sanders is spending the offseason indulging in his favorite hobby, fishing. In his multi-million dollar mansion in Boulder, Coach Prime has his own private lake to relax and unwind peacefully while fishing. His love for this hobby began while he was growing up in Fort Myers. Now, he regularly posts his fishing escapades on social media.

On Wednesday, Deion Sanders posted on Instagram sharing highlights of his recent fishing trip with his good friend and educator Dermonico Townsend. In the snippets he shared, both men proudly boasted about their catches in Coach Prime's private lake. The Colorado head coach showed his competitive and joyous spirit in the haul that they brought in during their fishing trip.

"Hey, when I tell y'all we catching, Monk let them see that thing Monk," Coach Prime said while his friend showcased the fish he caught.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Deion Sanders then surprised his fans by boasting about the massive haul he had caught himself.

"Oh you thought and nothing?! You've lost your damn mind. What's my name! Bass Prime," Sanders said while showcasing the bass fish he caught.

Coach Prime led the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 campaign and their first bowl game appearance since 2020 during the 2024 season. Despite losing the Alamo Bowl to the BYU Cougars, he still has one more thing to look forward to, his sons Shedeur and Shilo's upcoming NFL draft in April.

Deion Sanders heaps praise on eldest son Bucky for his contributions to the Buffs program

Coach Prime's eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. also played a major role in bringing the national spotlight on the Buffs program. Through his brand, 'Well Off Media' on YouTube, Bucky helped the program rise in popularity and create a unique market for itself in the college football space.

The Colorado head coach recognized his eldest son's contribution in flipping the program's fortune. On Monday, he shared a black-and-white snippet of Bucky at a football stadium with his professional videography rig shooting for the channel. Coach Prime heaped praise on Sanders Jr. in the caption, writing:

"The 1! @deionsandersjr has changed the game completely. @welloffmedia Proud of ya and Love ya son! #Dad/CoachPrime."

The upcoming season is going to be a different one for Deion Sanders because of the absence of his two sons. The Buffs brought in QB Kaidon Salter from Liberty in the transfer portal and also flipped the commitment of five-star prospect Julian Lewis from USC. It will be interesting to see if they can go on to compete for the Big 12 and a playoff spot in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place