Deion Sanders Jr. flaunts his lavish lifestyle as he smokes cigar in Shedeur Sander's jacuzzi

Colorado coach Deion Sander's eldest son Deion Sanders Jr., aka Bucky, has cut a niche for himself in college football with his videos showcasing the lifestyle of his family members and players on the Buffaloes team. He showcases the clips via his Well Off Media channels on various social media platforms.

In a clip posted on Well Off Media's YouTube channel on Monday, Bucky showcased his father's luxuriously revamped house and filmed himself smoking a cigar in NFL-bound Shedeur Sander's jacuzzi.

"Smoking a cigar in my dad's jacuzzi or Shedeur's jacuzzi at the house," Sanders said (Timestamp: 8:31).

The video by Bucky showcased the grounds of the ranch, including a basketball court, a well-stocked gym and a mini-football field. He also captured his grandmother Connie Sanders in the background.

In recent clips posted on the Well Off Media pages, it has been revealed that Coach Prime has been remodeling his Texas ranch that has its own lake where he indulges in his favorite pasttime of fishing.

Deion Sanders Jr. rises from the ashes

The charismatic Coach Prime has credited Deion Sanders Jr. with the growth of the Colorado Buffaloes as a social media presence, which has led to a boom in interest around the program and has shone a huge spotlight on the team ever since the Sanders patriarch migrated with his whole family from Jackson State to Boulder.

In that period, Bucky established Well Off Media as a social media and marketing juggernaut showcasing behind-the-scenes clips from the Buffaloes' day-to-day training and games.

Things were not always so rosy for Bucky though after he retired from playing football after a brief stint as an SMU Mustangs wide receiver.

During a segment of the Well Off Media podcast last year, he said that he had been so broke in the past that his girlfriend Brittany Faye was the one who helped him get by (Timestamp: 43:00):

“That’s why I love Brittany so much. She paid my rent. She would send me money. I didn't have $15 in my account, bro, to pay for Sonic, bro. If a man asks for $100, they really need it. If a man asks for a specific amount, they really need that money.

"People that I've done A, B, C, D for, people that I've paid for – and I hate to bring sh*t up because you don't do stuff just to bring it up but damn, you ain't even gonna let me see that and I've done A, B, C, D for you? So, Brittany showed love, and that's why I was like, 'Brittany, you just met me a month or two months ago, and you're already helping pay my rent.'"

Deion Sanders Jr. already expressed uncertainty about his future in Boulder with the departure of his brothers, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders to the NFL but Coach Prime's son has hauled himself from not being able to afford games to becoming a nationally renowned social media guru.

