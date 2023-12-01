Deion Sanders' former coaching staff member joins Charlotte as associate head coach: Reports

The Colorado Buffaloes, under coach Deion Sanders, have experienced a rollercoaster ride this season. What turned into a shock was a 4-8 record after winning their first three games. This pushed the Buffs to the 12th position in the Pac-12.

Following their disastrous end to the season, tight end coach Tim Brewster has decided to end his services with the Buffs and has found a new home at the Charlotte 49ers.

Reportedly, Brewster has become an associate head coach and TE coach at Charlotte. The news was made public by Pete Thamel of ESPN via a post on X.

As mentioned by Thamel, this is a significant improvement for Tim Brewster from his time at Colorado, especially as he landed a dual role at the Conference USA team.

In his departure note shared on X, Tim Brewster took a moment to express his appreciation for Coach Prime. He extended his gratitude while calling Sanders an "amazing man and leader," keeping the exit cordial:

“I’ve resigned and just want to say Thank You to Prime! Just a truly amazing man and leader!! #BuffNation all [heart emoji] and wish staff players much continued success!! God Bless all!”

It is no news that the Buffaloes faced considerable O-line struggles this season, which heightened the problems for quarterback Shedeur Sanders. In such a scenario, the exit of their TE coach amounts to mixed emotions among the fans.

Colorado Buffaloes Continue to Push Through Challenges under Deion Sanders

Two four-star recruits, Antwann Hill and Winston Watkins Jr., de-committed from the team, citing personal reasons. However, Deion Sanders is working hard to elevate the Buffs' status.

Not all news has been negative for the Buffs this November. The Buffaloes received a significant defensive boost with the official addition of Warren Sapp to their coaching staff.

Sapp’s proximity to the defensive side of the team, even before his formal addition, was influenced by the Prime Effect. Deion Sanders believes that Sapp will considerably impact the team’s recruits.

“I’m excited about Coach Sapp,” Sanders said. “He’s a dear friend that I love to life, and he’s going to be invaluable to what he brings to the table … as far as the recruits as well, they’re going to love him.”

The details of Sapp’s role have not yet been revealed. However, adding the Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle to the coaching staff appears to be a much-needed strategic measure to address the concerns of Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes.