What does Warren Sapp do for a living? Exploring the personal life of the former Miami star

Warren Sapp is a name that football fans will reminisce about when talking about players from the last decade. He played in the NFL for 13 seasons, where we saw him for nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then the last four seasons with the Oakland Raiders (Las Vegas Raiders).

Right from his high school days, Warren Sapp was a standout player in defense. He committed to playing for the Miami Hurricanes during his college career, in which he transitioned into a defensive end player. In 1994, he won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy for the best defensive player, the Lombardi Award for defensive lineman, and the Bill Willis Award for the best defensive lineman.

Warren Sapp was a top-10 NFL draft prospect in 1995. Teams passed him over because he failed repeated drug tests. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted him with the 12th overall pick, and he was named the starting right defensive lineman in his rookie season.

In 1999, Sapp earned the NFL Best Defensive Player of the Year Award. He went on to clinch Super Bowl XXXVII with the Bucs, after which he signed with the Raiders in 2004. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013. Following his retirement in 2008, the former DT ventured into the world of business.

After hanging up his cleats, Sapp co-founded the Urban Solutions Group in 2006. The Group aimed to create low-income housing in Florida. However, the venture failed and was disbanded in 2008. The same year, he was brought in as a studio analyst by Inside the NFL, where he was a part of the cast till 2018.

Warren Sapp also saw time in reality television. He was a part of the seventh season of Dancing With The Stars, where he emerged as runners-up with his partner Kym Johnson. Then in 2009, he ventured into the world of stand-up comedy, making his debut at the Comedy Central Roast of Larry The Cable Guy.

Warren Sapp also judged the second season of BBQ Pitmasters, a reality show and competition for barbeque cooks. Then. in 2020, he joined hands with Brain Jones to host the weekly podcast called 'BetUS Unfileted' for the internet sportsbook called BetUS. As of now, he is joining retired NFL star Brett Favre to analyze NFL games on BlazeTV on 'Fearless', which is hosted by Jason Whitlock.

Despite the success he had as a football player, Sapp had a lot of financial and legal troubles in his post-retirement life. He was allegedly charged with domestic battery in 2010 as well as on suspicions of soliciting a prostitute in 2015, where both the charges were dismissed.

In 2012, following his failed business ventures, Warren Sapp filed for bankruptcy., where it is claimed that he lost his Super Bowl ring, his college championship rings as well as his home in Windermere.

Warren Sapp had visited the Colorado Buffaloes ahead of their season opener against TCU

Prior to Deion Sanders beginning his Colorado debut by clinching a 42-45 win against the TCU Horned Frogs, Warren Sapp had made his way to their facility. He showed up to instill a sense of motivation in the team ahead of their season opener with a newly revamped roster.

Sapp had his own fair share of moments going against supreme quarterbacks in the NFL. So him visiting the Buffs to check out their defensive line and encouraging them ahead of their game against TCU may have been the right thing to do, as it bore fruit for Deion Sanders and his team at the Amon G Carter Stadium.