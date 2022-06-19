"No fire, no smoke" - NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp calls out Browns' Deshaun Watson over civil lawsuits

Deshaun Watson has legal troubles off the field that continue to distract from training, and it seems more disturbing information is released to the public almost every day. Most recently, the number of accusers has risen to 26 and those are from a reported 66 different masseuses.

The Cleveland Browns have allowed Watson to hold press conferences and answer questions regarding the accusations against him. The quarterback continues to claim his innocence and insists nothing illegal transpired during his massage sessions.

In an interview with Vlad.TV, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Warren Sapp was interviewed about several topics and asked for his opinion on the Deshaun Watson situation.

"You've ran through a whole city as big as Houston with every masseuse that could possibly touch you. And now you need to go out of state or something, definitely wrong and that's it. No fire, no smoke. It's got to be a culdron of fire down there, a lava pit or something. Come on. Stop this."

Sapp also expressed his disbelief that the Browns would sign the quarterback to such a massive deal without some reassurance beforehand.

“You mean to tell me the Cleveland Browns, one of the original franchises, gave this man $230 million and they have no assurance that he will not be suspended? What am I missing here? No, no, what am I missing here? How do you sign up for this and you have no guarantees from him, the league, or nobody involved in this thing?”

Deshaun Watson may not see the field in 2022, so is there a backup plan in place before the Browns signed him?

It’s a fair point. Surely the Browns have a contingency plan in place in case Watson misses some games this year due to suspension. Hopefully, that plan did not involve Baker Mayfield playing in his place.

The team’s pursuit of Deshaun Watson rubbed Mayfield the wrong way (pun intended) and the former number one overall pick has no interest in suiting up in a Browns uniform ever again.

Watson’s defense team has approached the alleged sexual misconduct accusations by saying that every encounter was consensual and no money was exchanged for the extra activities. They also claim that their client is therefore not guilty of any wrongdoing. All we can do now is wait and see how things play out for Watson.

