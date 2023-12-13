Deion Sanders gets honored by University of Colorado via latest “Prime Time” course after raking in $113,000,000 for Boulder

The impact of Deion Sanders on the Colorado Buffaloes knows no bounds. There’s no stopping the transformation made by Coach Prime, as the University of Colorado has introduced a new course, "Prime Time: Public Performance and Leadership."

Offered in the College of Media, Communication, and Information, the course reflects Sanders' influence on collegiate athletics and the evolving landscape of athlete empowerment.

It was nearly a year ago when Deion Sanders assumed the role of head coach. Since then, the Colorado Buffaloes football program has undergone a remarkable revival, capturing attention as one of the standout stories in college football this season. Giving details about the “Prime Time” course, the university website says:

“Intercollegiate athletics and the college athlete experience are undergoing fundamental transformations as athletes gain control of their name, image and likeness and begin monetizing their personal brands for the first time.”

“This course considers collegiate and professional athletes as a special kind of public figure, whose public personas can create opportunities to earn income from sponsors and commercial interests, but also as influential advocates for social justice and cultural influence.”

There’s no doubt that with the arrival of Deion Sanders at the Buffaloes, the university has gotten more traction than ever. This season, the Buffaloes achieved a historic milestone by selling out every home game for the first time in 133 years.

According to VisitBoulder, the local economy reaped the benefits, with Colorado's home games generating an impressive estimated revenue of $113.2 million. Deion Sanders’ dual impact on and off the field underscores his legacy and influence.

Deion Sanders aims at revamping Colorado's O-Line

Deion Sanders has been the face of the Colorado Buffaloes ever since his arrival but had a lackluster first season. He is, however, wasting no time in raising the stakes for the forthcoming season. Despite making good use of the transfer portal, the club nevertheless faces difficulties.

This prompted Coach Prime to swiftly address areas needing improvement. Sanders is focusing on a crucial aspect at the moment—the offensive line. The Buffs struggled in this department this season. Talking about recruitment at the Buffs, Deion Sanders said:

“I'm so thankful for all the recruits that's Committed & Submitted to this Program, the parents of the young men & our staff! Wow, what a week but guess what, we're gonna drop a few more DOGGS on ya offensively & then this weekend the Defense gets all the FOCUS. Especially Them SAPPS! #CoachPrime”

Sanders hinted at future attention to the defense once the offensive line concerns are sorted out. Referring to the defense as 'SAPPS,' he acknowledged Hall of Famer Warren Sapp who has been inducted into the coaching staff at Colorado.

