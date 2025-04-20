Deion Sanders goes shopping as Colorado coach finally lists his requirements for the spring window  

Deion Sanders parted ways with several key players after the 2024 campaign. His sons, Shedeur and Shilo, along with Heisman winner Travis Hunter, have declared for this year's NFL Draft. A few other players like Isaiah Augstave and Cash Cleveland entered the spring transfer portal.

On Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes hosted their annual Black and Gold spring game. During his interaction with the media ahead of the game, Deion Sanders opened up about the position requirements he wants to fill through the portal.

"Let's start, one tremendous defensive tackle, another linebacker or two," Coach Prime said. "Two safeties, probably three corners, one receiver that's a grown man, that's a dawg. Couple of running backs. Tight end. Maybe a guard, tackle, maybe two centers."

One of the major requirements that Deion Sanders has is at the running back position. After Augustave's departure, the Buffs only have Micah Welch, Charlie Offerdahl and Dallan Hayden as options there. On Thursday, during a press conference, Deion Sanders highlighted how the team will be focusing on running offensive plays.

"We are gonna run the heck out of the ball," Coach Prime said. "This year, with the offensive lineman we've attained, the coaching staff we've assembled, as well as what Marshall Faulk brings to the table, we're going to run the football. We're probably going to get two more back out of the portal as well."

The Buffs have also signed wide receiver Sincere Brown and OL Xavier Hill this transfer window. Apart from this, Coach Prime will be looking to strengthen his team in any way that he can.

Deion Sanders shares true feelings about Colorado's defensive line

During the post-spring game press conference, Coach Prime was questioned about his views on the team's defensive line. Sanders answered by expressing his confidence in his defensive players.

He stated that the defense is solid for this upcoming season and he's content with what he's seen so far.

"Those guys are better," Coach Prime said. "I think we're better at the defensive line, and we're better at linebackers. It's hard to put that on the DBs because Shilo, Cam, Travis and those guys, they've been playing together for a few years now, so it's hard to advance that."

"We are going to be tremendous with what we know we got coming as well to help that secondary. The pass rushers, we got a couple guys out right now with injuries. We're going to be pretty solid on the defensive side of the ball, and I'm happy about that."

The Buffs begin their 2025 campaign with a showdown at home against Georgia Tech. Will Coach Prime's team be able to emerge as a playoff contender this year?

