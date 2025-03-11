Travis Hunter enjoys a close relationship with Deion Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime. The player trusted the coach with his career enough to flip his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State at the last second, then followed him to Colorado when he took the job in Boulder.

During their time together, Hunter engaged in the pranking activity of swiping Sanders' belongings, something he can no longer do as he prepares for next month's NFL Draft.

But in a video posted on Friday by Well Off Media, Coach Prime's son, Deion Sanders Jr., has taken it upon himself to carry on the 'tradition' of stealing his dad's things. (Start at 0:49)

"Travis is gone, so I feel like it's my responsibility to keep the tradition going, stealing stuff out of his office," Deion Sanders Jr. said. "So, he not here today so I'm gonna steal some stuff real quick. I gotta keep the tradition alive."

Sanders Jr. looked at his father's pile of shoes, which seemingly filled the room, before the video cut to another, unrelated shot.

What has Travis Hunter stolen from Deion Sanders?

Travis Hunter has amassed quite a long list of things he has taken from Coach Prime. Among those included in the list are Sanders' hat, his car, his shoes, and his boat.

And just a couple of weeks ago, Hunter added another item to the list of things he has taken from his old coach.

"I went to his (Coach Prime's) house the other day to pick up my boat bro. Don't tell him though. Don't tell anybody. Nobody snitch on me. I stole some bait," Hunter said.

"He would never know they were gone if y'all don't snitch. I stole some bait from him. I took two fishing poles from him. They was on my boat. So, obviously, they mines if they on my boat. But they his because they was right handed. I still took those."

Given how prolific Travis Hunter became at pilfering Coach Prime's possessions, it remains to be seen whether Deion Sanders Jr. can live up to that level of theft.

