"I stole some bait": Travis Hunter resumes stealing spree with latest heist in Deion Sanders' house

Travis Hunter built a close bond with coach Deion Sanders during his collegiate career. Despite being the No. 1 ranked prospect out of high school, the two-way star decided to join Jackson State to develop under the guidance of Coach Prime. He then followed Sanders and his sons to the Colorado Buffaloes ahead of the 2023 season.

Coach Prime helped Travis Hunter develop into a superstar. After their 9-4 record last season, Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy. He is now projected to be a top-three pick in the NFL draft.

Ahead of the start of his pro career, Hunter revealed a playful activity he indulges in with Deion Sanders.

On Thursday's episode of the "Travis Hunter Show," he explained how he "borrowed" bait and some fishing gear from Coach Prime during a recent visit to his home:

"I went to his (Coach Prime's) house the other day to pick up my boat bro. Don't tell him though. Don't tell anybody. Nobody snitch on me. I stole some bait," Hunter said.

"He would never know they were gone if y'all don't snitch. I stole some bait from him. I took two fishing poles from him. They was on my boat. So, obviously, they mines if they on my boat. But they his because they was right handed. I still took those."

Travis Hunter and Coach Prime have gone on several fishing trips together. In November, just before a game against Texas Tech, they had a friendly fishing competition.

Travis Hunter reveals his ultimate goal in the NFL

Two-way star Travis Hunter aims to replicate his college success in the NFL. On his show, "The Travis Hunter Show," he disclosed his ultimate goal: induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Hunter also emphasized how he wants to surpass Coach Prime's legacy in the league, so that he can brag about it later:

"I need that Golden Jacket, whatever it is going to take!" Hunter said. "I got to outdo Coach Prime. I got a Heisman trophy, he don't.... I need to get that Gold Jacket and a Super Bowl, I get to outdo him."

"I can't outdo him if I can't get none of that. So I'm just one step closer. Keep going and then if I go a pick ahead of him, when we on that league together, I'll be talking so much smack." (Timestamp: 8:00 onwards)

Travis Hunter is also one of four players from the Colorado Buffaloes to be invited to this year's Scouting Combine. However, he has been listed as a cornerback for the Combine. It will be interesting to see if Hunter will be allowed to continue playing on both sides of the ball in the NFL.

