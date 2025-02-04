"Deion Sanders Jr. has changed the game completely": Coach Prime gives huge shoutout to his eldest son

Deion Sanders Jr., also known as Bucky, has played a crucial role in elevating Colorado football’s national profile. Through his work with Well Off Media, he has grown the Buffaloes’ social media following and crafted a unique brand identity for the team.

On Monday, Coach Prime shared a black-and-white photo of Sanders Jr. standing in a stadium, holding a professional camera rig while filming for Well Off Media. Dressed in a dark jacket over a t-shirt, he looked every bit the creative force behind the Buffaloes’ media transformation.

“The 1 ! @deionsandersjr has changed the game completely. @welloffmedia Proud of ya and Love ya son! #Dad/CoachPrime,” Deion Sanders wrote on Instagram.

Sanders Jr. has redefined how Colorado football connects with fans. His content goes beyond standard sports coverage, offering behind-the-scenes access to team travels, speeches and moments that shape the program’s culture. He documented the team’s trip to Paris for the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2024 Fashion Show and regularly shares motivational footage that resonates with audiences.

The "Prime Effect" has turned Colorado into one of the most watched and talked-about college football programs, and Deion Sanders Jr. has been instrumental in driving that transformation.

Deion Sanders Jr.’s media presence “did something big”

Deion Sanders Jr. has played a pivotal role in shaping the Colorado Buffaloes’ media presence, despite never suiting up for the team. As a key figure in his father’s program, he has leveraged social media to amplify the Buffaloes' brand, offering fans unprecedented access to the team.

Arriving in Boulder with the Sanders family in 2023, Sanders Jr. transitioned from his days as an SMU Mustangs football player to a media personality. His innovative conten t— centered on the Sanders family and the Buffaloes — has been called revolutionary, giving fans behind-the-scenes insights through YouTube videos and exclusive interactions with players and coaches.

Beyond content creation, he has actively defended his brother, Shilo Sanders, against criticism while reinforcing the program’s narrative. Reflecting on his contributions, Sanders Jr. said in an interview with the Instagram channel 'Chat Us Up':

"When you look at it from the outside, it's like, dang, I actually did something big.”

However, critics argue that the program operates more like a "reality show" than a traditional football team.

Deion Sanders Jr. is the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and his first wife, Carolyn Chambers.

