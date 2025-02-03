“Will do/say anything for clicks”: CFB fans stand behind Deion Sanders Jr. as he defends brother Shilo Sanders’ recent comments

Deion Sanders Jr. wasted no time backing his brother Shilo Sanders after media outlets ran a controversial comparison involving the Colorado defensive back. On February, 1, several reports claimed Shilo likened himself to U.S. President Donald Trump.

However, Sanders Jr. defended his brother, calling out the media. Coach Prime's eldest son mentioned an On3 article and tweeted:

"Y’all are sick in the head."

Fans in the comments section backed his frustration, with one writing,

“On3 will do/say anything for clicks and engagement.”

Another said, "Why do I suddenly hate On3 now? Lol."

One X user commented, "Gotta see the games from a mile away bro! Snakes🐍 in the grass. I see em comin’. From a mile away I start gunnin’."

"I guess nothing is sacred even our young men & women when it comes to a political agenda. "SICK" is definitely appropriate! 💯," said another.

"The media is 🚮 bro. Rise above the BS gentlemen 🫡," another tweeted.

Another wrote, "It's more of a spiritual sickness but sick nonetheless."

One more commented, "'Journalists' especially sports writers are diabolical."

While Shilo went through a media storm during practice days, he let his game do the talking at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Practice videos had him struggling, but the former Buffs DE delivered when it mattered, finishing with five tackles and a pass defended in the game.

What did Shilo Sanders say?

Shilo is not afraid to speak his mind, and his comments prove just that. After struggling to show his skills in practice days, Deion Sanders' son faced criticism and he fired back at detractors:

“If you just hate me or want to hate me ... paint me in a bad picture; they do that to our President,” Sanders said. “They do that to everybody. So I’m not going to be safe from it.”

His remarks came after viral clips showed him getting torched in coverage, though he insisted the footage was “cherry-picked.” Sanders later doubled down, saying:

“I just care about what the scouts think, what Coach Prime thinks, and what my family thinks.”

The 2025 NFL Draft is approaching and Shilo is putting in hard work, hoping to boost his stock.

