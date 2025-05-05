Deion Sanders Jr. drops 3-word message to gush over his nephew Snow after he enjoys quality time with his sister Deiondra

On Monday, Deiondra Sanders posted a series of pictures and videos, enjoying quality time with her son Snow. Snow is Deion Sanders' first grandson, born on August 9. In a happy coincidence of life, the toddler shares his birthday date with his famous grandfather.
The post shows Snow sharing a day of shopping and dinner out with her mother.
One of the first to react to the post was Deiondra Sanders' eldest brother, Deion Sanders Jr.
"Look at him" Sanders Jr. wrote
Deiondra Sanders and her fiancé Jacquees were locked in a battle over social media over a disagreement on how Snow spends time with Jacquees's family.
The R&B singer from Decatur, Georgia, wanted his son to meet his family. The conflict stems from the fact that Deiondra doesn't want her son traveling without her being present, and she alleges that Jacquees's family doesn't want to meet Snow while she's present.
The final video of the post shows Jacquees holding his son.
Deiondra Sanders' message to her brothers following the NFL draft
The Sanders family had a difficult NFL Draft, with Shedeur Sanders dropping to the fifth round and Shilo Sanders going undrafted. In the aftermath of this disappointing result, Deiondra Sanders told her brothers:
“Family is our anchor even during the fiercest storms.”
In the end, the important thing is that both Shedeur and Shilo made it into the NFL.
Shedeur was selected by the Cleveland Browns at No. 144 but will have to fight for the backup job in one of the most crowded quarterback rooms in the league. The selection was surprising because he was projected to be picked in the first round.
On the other hand, Shilo signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster as an undrafted free agent. Now he has to work to stay there.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change