"Deion Sanders Jr. is the glue that holds it all together": Coach Prime raves about elder son's leadership

Coach Prime has two sons preparing for the upcoming NFL draft. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders are gearing up for their professional transition while looking to make a name like their 2x Super Bowl champion dad. The Colorado head coach's eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr. also played football during college.

However, Deion Jr., fondly known as Bucky, decided to follow his passion in the world of content creation. He currently runs 'Well Off Media', where Bucky posts all the behind-the-scenes content related to the Colorado Buffaloes.

Bucky's work has helped the Buffs gain internet fame and recognition. This has boosted their football program allowing them to land top recruits. Coach Prime praised Bucky in an Instagram post and talked about his contribution to the program.

"@deionsandersjr is the glue that holds it all together," Deion Sanders wrote.

The post included a series of photos showcasing Coach Prime posing with his eldest son. He is currently in Texas shooting content during the Big 12 Pro Day.

The Sanders family is a tight-knit clan. Despite being the eldest, Bucky shares a strong bond with his brothers and never shies away from backing them up during challenging times. Before the shift in his profession, he played wide receiver for the SMU Mustangs from 2013 to 2015.

Coach Prime's eldest son claps back at critics with a thought-provoking message

The Sanders family has been receiving a lot of criticism and hate ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. Shedeur Sanders has been the main target of these criticisms, with many making harsh remarks about his character and personality.

His draft stock has also seen a decline in the past few weeks because of the negative spotlight. Deion Sanders Jr. decided to take to social media with a strong message for the haters, expressing their feelings on the situation.

"Even if u don't like us or be slick hating, we still wanna see you win...that's the difference," Bucky said in the tweeet.

Just like in the draft, Shedeur decided to forego working out at the Big 12 Pro Day. He instead will be showing off his arm talent during the CU Football Showcase on April 4. Coach Prime is hopeful of having people from each NFL team come to the event and witness his son's talent on the field.

