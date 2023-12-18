Deion Sanders' son, Deion Sanders Jr., isn't a fan of Mark Zuckerberg’s new plan. He reacted to the news of Meta owner constructing a new $100 million Hawaii compound equipped with everything, including an escape hatch.

He sent a strongly worded message to the $69.8 billion worth social media mogul, even quoting the Bible in the process.

“When it's time to go, it's time to go. F*** all that,” Sanders Jr. wrote while sharing the news.

Credit: Deion Sanders Jr. IG

Emphasizing how absurd of an idea he thinks it is, ‘Bucky’ wrote, quoting Revelation 6:15:

“Then everyone- The Kings of the earth, the rulers, the generals, the wealthy, the powerful, and every slave and free person- All hid themselves in the caves among the mountains.”

Deion Sanders Jr. IG

Zuckerberg is reportedly building a new retreat for himself in Hawaii. According to reports, the budget for the new endeavor is set to be in the region of $100 million. The retreat will be equipped with ‘blind doors and an escape hatch’ for emergencies. A massive underground bunker is also in the plans.

Deion Sanders Jr.: The businessman

Bucky Sanders Jr. stepped away from a football career to create a business empire. The former SMU Mustangs defensive back dabbled with college football for some time. But he then started a social media company, which is behind the rise of Coach Prime's media image.

The 30-year-old runs a YouTube channel, “Well Off Media' and has been his father's social media manager since his Jackson State days. Even Prime Time admits that Bucky has done a good job.

He also sells luxury apparel and accessories through ‘Well Off Forever'. This is the company that sells the Coach Prime as well as the Colorado Buffaloes merchandise.

