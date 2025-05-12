Deion Sanders Jr. sends warm wishes to mother Carolyn Chambers with a funny post on IG

Deion Sanders Jr. is the son of Coach Prime and his first wife, Carolyn Chambers. On the occasion of Mother's Day, Bucky wished his mom with a hilarious throwback clip.
In the story he shared on Instagram, Deion Sanders Jr. showed off his mom enjoying a vacation on the yacht along with both her children, including Deiondra Sanders. She was seen having a blast with Bucky on the yacht.
Bucky accompanied the video with a caption that wished Carolyn Chambers on the special occasion.
"Happy Mother's Day @carolynescsandersrealtor," Bucky wrote.
Just like his half-brothers Shedeur and Shilo, Bucky played football at the collegiate level. He was a wide receiver for the SMU Mustangs but did not pursue it at a professional level. Instead, he decided to follow his passion for content and ended up creating 'Well Off Media'.
When Deion Sanders joined as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023, Bucky was brought in to create content for the program. His efforts have helped the Buffs gain recognition online, becoming one of the most popular college football teams at the moment. He posts behind-the-scenes actions in Boulder regularly on Well Off's YouTube channel.
Deion Sanders Jr. reacts to rookies hitting Shedeur's iconic 'watch flex' during Browns rookie minicamp
Shedeur Sanders is currently in the rookie minicamp with the Cleveland Browns. A moment of the quarterback at camp went viral on social media. In the clip, we see rookies Dylan Sampson and Quinshon Judkins hit Shedeur's iconic watch celly during a photoshoot.
Deion Sanders Jr. came forward with a two-word reaction on social media for this moment.
"That's hard," Bucky wrote in a tweet on X.
Deion Sanders Jr. has always been vocal about his support for Shilo and Shedeur and other Colorado players who got drafted this year. On Sunday, he released a new single called 'They All Fall Down', doubling down on his support for the players. The track showcases his sentiments about people who are close to him, stating that despite all the criticism, he will always have their backs.
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place