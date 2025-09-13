"Deion Sanders has officially lost the locker room": Coach Prime flamed by fans after Colorado gets whooped 36-20 by Houston

Fans reacted as Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes suffered another disappointing loss in Week 3. The Houston Cougars secured a 36-20 victory at home on Friday, raising questions about Coach Prime's fit as the Buffs coach.Sanders replaced Kaidon Salter with Ryan Staub as the starting quarterback in Week 3, but Staub only completed 19 of 35 passes attempted for 204 yards, along with one passing touchdown and two interceptions.After the disappointing loss, Colorado fans called out Deion Sanders on social media for starting year three with a 1-2 record.&quot;Deion Sanders has officially lost the locker room. Everybody looks checked out. Oh well... #SkoBuffs,&quot; one tweeted.Amar2x @certified_amarLINKDeion Sanders has officially lost the locker room. Everybody looks checked out. Oh well… #SkoBuffsKJ @thegentleman4LINKThis is Deion Sanders' 3rd year at Colorado. He still hasn't beaten a team with a pulse yetPatrick W. Cutler @PatrickWCutlerLINKDeion Sanders clearly was ALL Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Would be surprised if he survives the season.LV @Lasvegas6494LINKThis Deion Sanders last season with ColoradoCB Cards @CBCards6LINKDoes Deion Sanders get fired this year? Dude is a horrible coach honestly lol. Lucky if they win 4 games this year#BigSilz @DanSileoShowLINKwhere are all the @CUBuffsFootball Deion Sanders supporters as he is getting HAMMERED by the Houston Cougars? @espnCoach Prime arrived in Boulder in 2023 and led the Buffs to a 4-8 record in his debut campaign. Last season was an improvement, as they went 9-4, along with an Alamo Bowl appearance, losing to the BYU Cougars.Sanders lost several of his key players this offseason, including his sons Shedeur and Shilo and 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter. This created an air of uncertainty about how the Buffs would fare with new talents.Nevertheless, the program kept its faith in Coach Prime. In March, the Buffs provided him a five-year extension worth $54 million. Sanders started year three with a 27-20 loss to Georgia Tech at home before managing a 31-7 victory over the Delaware Blue Hens.Analyst questions Deion Sanders' decision to start Ryan Staub over Kaidon SalterRyan Staub started the season as the third-string quarterback option on the depth chart. However, last week, he impressed in the win against Delaware, recording 157 yards and two touchdowns passing. That led to Coach Prime naming him as the starting quarterback in Week 3 over Kaidon Salter.However, Staub failed to perform at the same level against the Cougars, in a road loss for the Buffs. NFL draft analyst Anthony Russo questioned Coach Prime's choice to give Staub the QB1 job in Week 3.&quot;Starting Ryan Staub was a questionable choice from the beginning and yet another decision from Deion Sanders showing that he is very out of his depths,&quot; Russo tweeted.The Colorado Buffaloes next take on the Wyoming Cowboys at home on Sept. 20. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 10:15 p.m. ET.