Deion Sanders' prime weapon officially invited for NFL Scouting-Combine and it's not son Shedeur

Deion Sanders has several talented players on his Colorado Buffaloes roster. After the disappointing 4-8 debut in 2023, Sanders revamped the team, and the Buffs finished the 2024 season with a 9-4 record, including a loss to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl. Now, as Coach Prime continues rebuilding for the upcoming season, several key players, including his sons Shedeur and Shilo, are preparing for the NFL draft in April.

Jimmy Horn Jr, a key offensive player for Colorado, has also declared for the draft after two seasons in Boulder. He recently participated in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl practices before withdrawing from the main event. However, the Colorado WR garnered significant interest from scouts and NFL coaches. According to an Instagram post by the Buffs on Monday, Jimmy Horn Jr. has been invited to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

This is a great opportunity for the Colorado WR to capitalize on the interest surrounding his talent and increase his draft stocks. At the moment, experts project the 5-foot-9, 165-pound WR to be a Day 3 pick.

Horn's 2024 campaign was hampered because of injuries, causing his draft stock to fluctuate. However, the WR finished his two-season campaign with the Buffs while recording a total of 1,008 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. reveals the biggest lesson he learned from Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders is known to focus on developing his players both on and off the field. During an interview on Jan. 28, Jimmy Horn Jr. backed up this statement by talking about the most important lesson he learned under Coach Prime.

According to the WR, the most valuable thing that Deion Sanders taught him during his time with the Buffs was being accountable and understanding to be an ideal man.

"You said right now, how to be a man? You got to know how to be able to take coaching. You got to be accountable. His main things was smart, terrified discipline, and with character. And I don't really like the five characteristics of life that you really need to be successful."

The upcoming season is going to be a new era for Deion Sanders with the Colorado Buffaloes. Without his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, by his side, it will be interesting to see if he can help the program compete for the Big 12 title and a playoff spot.

