$45 million worth Deion Sanders celebrates Black History Month in style via latest IG post

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has taken to social media to celebrate the beginning of Black History Month on Saturday. "Coach Prime," who has a net worth of $45 million per CelebrityNetWorth, had a successful professional career in the NFL. He won two Super Bowls and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a part of the Class of 2011.

In the video Sanders shared on Instagram, we see him getting a haircut from his trusted barber of 20 years. Both of them addressed his fans in the video, with his barber talking about how February is celebrated as Black History Month. Coach Prime then interrupted him by making a bold statement about himself.

"Hold on, hold on ... I am Black history," Coach Prime said with a smile on his face. "I AM BLACK HISTORY!!"

The video then continued with Deion Sanders embracing his salt-and-pepper-styled beard. He also advised his fans to celebrate Black History Month by appreciating their culture and showing love to people around them.

"I might keep this salt and pepper," Sanders said. "I was gonna cut it off for the Super Bowl. I might keep this salt and pepper! ... And don't you all forget! It's Black History Month.

"I want each of you to find somebody to just recognize, to appreciate. We only get 28 days, so we're already short at this. So, call somebody every day this month and just tell them you love them, you appreciate them, and you thank them. Just give them love!"

Deion Sanders just finished his second year with the Colorado Buffaloes. Following a disappointing 4-8 debut, he led the program to a successful 9-4 season in 2024. The Buffs also made their first bowl game since 2020 in the Alamo Bowl showdown against the BYU Cougars but fell short.

This season was also his sons, Shedeur and Shilo's final collegiate campaign as they are now preparing for the upcoming 2025 NFL draft.

Ex-Colorado star shares his true feelings about Deion Sanders

Chicago Bears running backs coach Eric Bieniemy played for the Buffs during his collegiate days between 1987-90. On Friday's episode of FS1's "Speak," he talked about Deion Sanders and the changes he brought to the program.

Bieniemy praised Coach Prime's contribution in helping the Colorado Buffaloes be a well-known program at the collegiate level. He also shared his thoughts on the transition he would have to make for the 2025 season after losing his sons and 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to the draft.

"I've been fired up about it," Bieniemy said while talking about Coach Prime's success with the Buffs. "He's brought the black and gold to where we're pretty much relevant. ... He's done a heck of a job.

"His son (Shedeur) did a hell of a job. We got a Heisman trophy winner in Travis Hunter. It seems like great things are coming back to the university. Obviously he's going to have to go through a transition after losing his son and Travis and a few other players as well. But now it's about putting that consistent behavior on tape."

Deion Sanders has already begun his process of revamping the coaching staff and roster for the upcoming season. It will be interesting to see if he can help the Buffs contest for the Big 12 title and a spot in the playoff this year.

