Deion Sanders' QB1 prospect Julian Lewis throws a dime at practice just three days before spring showdown

Julian Lewis joined the Colorado Buffaloes as a five-star prospect of the 2025 recruiting class. He was initially committed to the USC Trojans. However, he de-committed from the program last November and decided to play under the guidance of Deion Sanders in Boulder.

With Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders, departing in the draft, Julian Lewis is competing for the starting quarterback job alongside Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter. The Buffs have not yet finalized who will replace Shedeur and lead the team on the field this upcoming season.

On Wednesday, a clip from Julian Lewis' offseason practice with the team went viral on social media. In the video, the freshman showed off his arm strength and accuracy. Lewis threw a deep ball down the field that connected perfectly with wide receiver Kam Mikell.

You can check out the clip below:

Last month, Lewis opened up about why he decided to flip his commitment from USC to Colorado. He talked about the culture Coach Prime was building in Colorado and how he did not want to pass up on the opportunity to learn from the 2x Super Bowl champion.

"Honestly, I think looking at it was the building process of the organization," Lewis said. "Like the program just trying to build its way up from Prime getting there to them building their record and doing all the stuff they've done. It's just like it was hard to pass up on the opportunity to come under Prime and stuff like that."

The former five-star prospect was originally a part of the recruiting class of 2026. However, Lewis decided to reclassify last January and begin his collegiate journey a year earlier. Despite this reclassification, he remained a top-10 quarterback among the major recruiting services.

Julian Lewis opens up about the hardest challenge in transitioning from high school to college

Earlier this month, Julian Lewis appeared on "The Pivot" show with host Ryan Clark. During their discussion, the quarterback opened up about the hardest part of transitioning from high school to college.

Lewis stated that living away from his family was the major challenge he had to overcome. (2:30 onwards)

"The hardest part of the transition for me has been like living alone, kind of thing," Lewis said. "Like, waking up with my own alarm. And my dad's not there to wake me up if I don't wake up for me to eat and stuff like that. I mean, this is all stuff that was going to come, so it just happened to come a little earlier for me, but it is what it is."

Colorado Buffaloes fans will get to see Julian Lewis in action during their annual Black and Gold spring football game on April 19. If he does end up being the starting quarterback of the team, Coach Prime will expect him to help the Buffs compete for a Big 12 title and a spot in the 12-team playoffs.

