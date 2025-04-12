Shedeur Sanders shares 3-word reaction to Colorado QB successor Julian Lewis' spring game update

Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders gave a nod to his potential successor, Julian Lewis, with a simple yet impactful Instagram Story. Sharing a spring game promotional post featuring Lewis, Sanders added the caption signaling both support and admiration,

“@julianlewis10 pulling up.”

Image via Ig@shedeursanders

The story showcased Lewis in full Buffaloes gear, promoting the Spring Game Pop-Up event at St Julien Hotel & Spa in Boulder, Colorado, scheduled for Apr. 18–19. The event celebrates the return of college football and offers a preview of Lewis’s exclusive limited-edition apparel collection.

Fans also have the chance to win a signed helmet or a one-night stay at the hotel. Sanders’ repost—featuring Lewis confidently gripping the football—suggests the current QB1 is fully behind the rising star.

Lewis has turned heads during spring practices with his elite arm talent and poise. Despite reclassifying from the 2026 class, Lewis brings an impressive résumé, including back-to-back Gatorade Georgia Football Player of the Year honors and eye-popping high school stats: 11,010 passing yards and 144 touchdowns.

While his NIL value has reached an estimated $1.1 million—thanks to partnerships with Jaxxon, Leaf Trading Cards, Alo Yoga, and Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack—Lewis remains grounded. In a candid appearance on "The Pivot" podcast, he said,

“Yeah, no, I don’t control any of my money. I don’t touch it. I don’t talk about it. My dad, David, from Athlete First, pretty much handles all of my finances.”

Lewis views college as a stepping stone, not a destination.

“College is not the final goal," he said. "We all want to get to the league. There’s no reason to settle for the zero standard. The league is the goal. Zero money isn’t NFL money.”

With a mindset focused on the pros, Lewis isn’t chasing college fame—he’s chasing legacy.

Julian Lewis unfazed by hype as Colorado faces doubts

At just 17, Colorado’s freshman quarterback Julian Lewis has already drawn national attention—not only for his potential but also for his mature outlook. Despite securing a $1.1 million NIL valuation with brands like Leaf Trading Cards, Jaxxon, Alo Yoga and Cactus Jack, Lewis remains clear on his priorities.

“I feel lucky to be a part of the NIL era, but it’s not something that matters that much to me,” he said.

Lewis’ early enrollment at Colorado hasn’t come without challenges.

“Being 17 and going to college, it was stressful trying to get all the classes and all that stuff done,” he said.

However, head coach Deion Sanders and his staff helped him navigate the transition:

“I felt like Prime and the whole staff at Colorado really helped me through that.”

As the Buffs gear up for their Spring Game on Apr. 19 at Folsom Field, all eyes will be on Lewis.

