"That’s Check Mate": Coach Prime's 5-star recruit Julian Lewis' father shares excitement following NFL legacy addition to Colorado

Colorado enrollee Julian Lewis’ father, T.C., expressed delight at the prospect of his son getting coached by an experienced NFL coach. Following reports that a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator may be taking up a coaching role at Boulder, he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“So Ju gets to be coached by Byron Leftwich and Pat Shurmur in college! In college! When God has a plan for you sit back and like Ju told me 2 months ago “God has been cooking, let him cook.” Even if for one season of his career that’s Check Mate!” T.C. Lewis tweeted.

Rumors of Leftwich’s hiring by Colorado began after a blurry photo of him dressed in Colorado gear started making the rounds on social media. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is already known for stacking his staff with NFL veteran players and coaches. These include Pat Shurmur, Marshall Faulk, Domato Peko and Warren Sapp.

Meanwhile, Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported earlier on Wednesday that Leftwich is indeed joining Sanders’ coaching staff. The job is Leftwich’s first role since 2022, when he left his role as the Buccanneers’ offensive coordinator. It is also his first coaching role in college football.

He had interviewed for several coaching jobs in the NFL, according to Schultz, including New England Patriots head coach and Seatle Seahawks’ offensive coordinator.

It's not clear yet what Leftwich’s role at Colorado will be. However, he will likely be working with the Buffs’ five-star quarterback enrollee, Julian Lewis.

The former Buccaneers offensive coordinator played quarterback in the NFL for 10 seasons, spanning stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Julian Lewis and Colorado’s quarterback situation

Julian Lewis is the Buffs’ prized recruit from the last recruiting cycle. The five-star prospect flipped his commitment from USC to Colorado in November, making one of the most high-profile flips that happened in the cycle.

Lewis was a strategic recruitment to replace the Buffs’ outgoing quarterback, Shedeur Sanders. Following his signing in the early signing period, Lewis took part in the Buffs’ Alamo Bowl practice, watching them lose the game to BYU.

However, Lewis is not the only new hand Sanders will be relying on at quarterback come next season. Veteran college quarterback Kaidon Salter also arrived from the transfer portal to reinforce the team’s offense. While the odds are on Lewis getting the starting role, no announcement to that effect has been made.

