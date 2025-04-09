Deion Sanders' Colorado sweats it out with intense practice at Buffs facility ft. Julian Lewis

Deion Sanders has a new and revamped roster in place for the upcoming season. Several key players from the 2024 team have departed the program either through the portal or the upcoming NFL draft. Thus, Coach Prime put in the work this offseason to strengthen the team as well as bring in more experienced people to his coaching staff.

Ad

On Wednesday, the Colorado Buffaloes' official IG page shared a post showcasing the team's Day 10 of spring practice. The post included a series of photos giving fans a glimpse of the players sweating it out on the field.

One of the snippets showcases Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter posing together amidst their competition to become the team's starting quarterback. In another photo, we see pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp overlooking a drill amongst the players on the field.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

You can check out the Day 10 spring practice highlights of the Buffs below:

Ad

Deion Sanders brought in New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara to oversee the training session and provide guidance to the young talents. His visit sparked rumors about the Saints potentially eyeing Shedeur Sanders in the draft later on this month.

The Colorado Buffaloes finished with a 9-4 campaign last season. After narrowly missing out on competing for the Big 12 title and a playoff spot, Deion Sanders will be looking to avoid repeating the same mistakes this year.

Ad

He also revamped his coaching staff by bringing in talents like Hall of Famers Marshall Faulk (RB coach), 5x Pro Bowler Andre Gurode (Assistant OL coach), and ex-NFL star Domata Peko (DL coach) to train the players.

Deion Sanders invites Hall of Fame CB Champ Bailey to Boulder

Before Kamara's visit, Deion Sanders had Hall of Fame CB Champ Bailey arrive in Boulder to share a few words of wisdom with his players. Bailey is considered one of the best cornerbacks in NFL history.

Ad

During his visit last Saturday, the retired 12x Pro Bowler talked about the importance of practice and training with the Buffs. He also took the time to lend Coach Prime a hand during practice and train the players for the upcoming season.

"I think one moment that sticks out to me, definitely your moments that does matter, like practice....I always worked hard but it (playing football) was always just something I loved to do," Bailey said. "For me, I realized the way I got good was how I practice. How I showed up, how I approached it...I knew exactly what I needed to do. I knew exactly how to win my battles, win my moments. That's what it boiled down to."

Ad

The Buffs have done what they could in the offseason to improve their chances of winning a trophy. It now all boils down to how the players perform on the gridiron later on this year. They begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against Georgia Tech in August.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place