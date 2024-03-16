With the 2024 NFL draft just around the corner, former USC QB star Caleb Williams continues to be the favorite as the No. 1 overall pick. The 2022 Heisman winner had an incredible stint in college football and is now focusing on transitioning into the professional league.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio, Deion Sanders was questioned about his perspective on the 22-year-old Williams going as the potential No. 1 pick to the Chicago Bears.

Coach Prime praised the quarterback for his skills on the field. But he also highlighted one thing that could potentially be a drawback for the QB while shifting to Chicago.

"Let me tell you something that I have a problem with. And this kid can flat-out play, I think he's the best on board this year for sure," Sanders said. "A kid that's coming from California for the last couple of years, right? And went to Oklahoma. That's not terribly cold. Chicago's cold, man."

"You gotta think about that kind of stuff when you're taking a young man. Like, when you take a guy from Ohio State and bring him to Chicago, OK, I could understand that," Sanders added.

"But from California to Chicago? Not only that, they added what, one or two more games in the NFL. Seventeen games. C'mon man, You gotta factor in that stuff. That stuff matters."

Caleb Williams, who initially began his journey with Oklahoma in 2021, spent the past two years with the USC Trojans. He brought an end to his three-season CFB stint with a total of 10,082 passing yards and 93 TD passes.

Caleb Williams has no Plan B for his NFL future

Earlier this month, the USC quarterback was questioned about his backup plan in case the Chicago Bears did not select him as the first pick. Williams responded to this issue by noting that he is confident in his ability and is not concerned about it.

Caleb Williams said he is someone who believes in sticking to a primary plan and working out how to execute it properly.

"It's not a thought in my mind. I don't think that I am not going to be the No.1. I think I put in all the hard work, all of the time, effort, energy into being that," Williams said. "I don't think of a plan B, stay in plan A and then when things don't work out, find a way to make Plan A work."

It will be interesting to see if Caleb Williams can replicate his college success after being drafted into the NFL.

