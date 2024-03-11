Former NFL MVP provides perspective on Bears' Caleb Williams vs Justin Fields dilemma

The Chicago Bears find themselves in an interesting dilemma during the 2024 NFL offseason. They must decide which direction they want to go with their starting quarterback position. While Justin Fields has consistently made progress during his young career so far, the franchise has a decision to make with the number-one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Most around the NFL expect the Bears to either trade the pick away and stick with Fields, or select Caleb Williams, the highest-rated quarterback prospect in this draft class. Many have given their opinions on what the best option is for the future of their franchise, including former NFL MVP quarterback Matt Ryan. He did so during a recent episode of Up & Adams.

Ryan stated:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think Justin played well down the stretch last year. After he came back from the injury, I think it was some of the most consistent football he's played in his young career. But it really boils down to...if you feel Caleb Williams is the generational talent that so many people do think he is, you can't pass up on that opportunity. It's not necessarily a slide at Justin. I think it's just the situation that presents themselves."

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

"If it's me, I think they take Caleb Williams and you try and get what you can get for Justin Fields. But I do feel Justin Fields is a starter in this league given the right situation. I think in a system where you give him the keys to play the way he's capable of playing, I think he can be successful."

Expand Tweet

As Matt Ryan explained, many around the NFL believe Caleb Williams to be a "generational talent" following his impressive college football career, most recently with the USC Trojans. Opportunities to draft a prospect of his caliber are extremely rare, which is why most expect the Bears to take him and explore trade options for Justin Fields during the offseason.

Justin Fields next team odds amid Bears trade rumors

Justin Fields

According to Adam Thompson of Bookies, Justin Fields is still most likely to stay with the Chicago Bears than land with any other team. Their (+200) odds make them the implied favorite to be Fields' team for the upcoming 2024 NFL season.

If they do in fact select Caleb Williams with the first overall pick as many believe they will, Fields will almost definitely be traded. His listed odds suggest that three teams could potentially make a move for him, including the Las Vegas Raiders (+350), Denver Broncos (+375) and Atlanta Falcons (+600).