Deion Sanders sets the record straight on the controversy around Shilo after Colorado's pro day

Deion Sanders knows what it's like to navigate the lead-up to the NFL Draft. For his son, Shilo, it's been a much tougher ordeal. Aside from breaking down his play on the field, some teams might be taking into account some recent rumors that have popped up about the safety.

The eldest Sanders spoke about his son's determination after his team's professional showcase on Friday while dispelling any issues.

"Shilo is a old-school player coming up under these new school guidelines," Coach Prime said. "He's a dawg. I'm so darn proud of him, he does not take a backseat to anybody. I love who he is on and off the field. I know some other bull junk came out but he's filled all of his financial obligations."

The "bull junk" Coach Prime was referring to in that comment was detailed by the Associated Press' Pat Graham.

"Away from the field, Shilo Sanders remains in litigation over a lawsuit stemming from an incident with a security guard when he was in high school," Graham wrote. "The guard filed a lawsuit against Sanders and was issued a default judgment when Sanders didn’t show for his court date.

"It’s led Sanders to file for bankruptcy. This week, there was a report the 25-year-old hasn’t kept up on the car payments for his Mercedes-Benz."

The eldest Sanders has supported Shilo and his younger brother, Shedeur, through their draft processes. Shilo wasn't invited to February's NFL Scouting Combine, so his program's showcase on Friday served as an important step in his scouting.

Where do Deion Sanders, Shilo, and Shedeur go from here?

With the help of his sons, Deion Sanders has boosted Colorado's gridiron program back to national consciousness. The Buffaloes were 1-11 the season before he took over, but within his tenure, they have again become a respectable bunch. Behind Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter last go-round, the team went 9-4 and reached the Alamo Bowl.

Colorado is counting on Coach Prime to continue to make strides, without Shedeur and Shilo, hopefully eventually reaching the College Football Playoff. The school showered him with a five-year, $54 million extension last week, pledging its loyalty to the flashy, but old-school boss.

Things will look a little different for the team next season, with Shedeur, Shilo, and Hunter all gone. Deion Sanders will celebrate with them once more later this month when they're selected by NFL teams. The family will spend the draft together with the student body at Colorado's gymnasium.

For now, the extension likely means Deion Sanders won't be heading to the NFL, something he's said he'd only do if his sons were on his roster.

