Deion Sanders, right from his playing days, has been known as a lover of shoes and sneakers. However, the Pro Football Hall of Famer has never been spotted in the famous Jordan sneakers. He never rocked the Michael Jordan signature shoes even during its biggest boom.

In an interview with Joe La Puma on Complex Sneaker Shopping, Deion Sanders set the record straight on why he was never into Jordan sneakers. He noted that it was simply because of personal branding. The Colorado coach wanted to have his own brand and sneakers.

The interview was posted on Complex's YouTube channel on Monday.

“I love Jordan and I respect the heck out of him,” Sanders said. (Timestamp 2:17). "I think he's the greatest ever, [and] will be the greatest ever. But I never hit into rocking his shoes because I wanted my own thing. I wanted my own brand and I wanted to do my own thing.”

“I wanted to be the first of this and that. And just having your own signature football shoe and having your own signature cross-training shoe, it was unbelievable. To put cleats up under a cross-training shoe was outstanding.”

Deion Sanders eventually got his signature sneakers, the Air Diamond Turf, from Nike in 1993 while he was playing for the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta Braves. The sneaker embodied his unparalleled versatility as a dual-sport star and has been re-released multiple times.

Deion Sanders explains why he brought the sneakers to the football field

Before the era of the Air Diamond Turf, sneakers were popular in basketball. The Jordan signature sneakers had taken them to the next level in the sport, capturing a huge market.

However, Deion Sanders was able to bring the custom-designed sneakers to the football field, marking the start of a popular culture. In the same interview, Sanders explained why he wanted sneakers on the gridiron.

“Because you want that same upper but you could change the bottom and make it into what you wanted to,” Sanders said. (Timestamp 2:48). "But the upper was just fly. It had to be something suitable. We did the strap across the forefoot because I spat it.”

“And I wanted the shoe to feel tight like it was a spat and I wanted it to grab me and hug me. So that's why the strap across the front came and then I wanted a higher shoe. I don't want straight low tops, not high tops, I wanted something mid. So it was shaped like a Lamborghini.”

There was a significant pause in the release of Air Diamond Turf for some years after the relationship between Nike and Sanders hit a crossroads. However, it returned after he became the coach of Colorado, with Nike bringing out new variants and retros.

