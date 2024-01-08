Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders marks his presence in Houston ahead of National Championship showdown

Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are not in the college football playoffs. However, the junior quarterback will be present at the NRG Stadium to witness the national championship showdown between Michigan and Washington. Sanders arrived ahead of the anticipated game to take part in the AT&T national championship media day on invitation from the sponsors.

Shedeur was part of the major roster overhaul that took place at Colorado University following his father Deion Sanders' appointment as head coach. Despite initial promise, the Buffs, under the pro-football hall-of-famer, finished the season with a 4-8 record. It was a huge improvement over their 2022 record of 1-11, but not quite up to the hype that Coach Prime surrounded himself with.

Notwithstanding, Shedeur Sanders is one of the silver linings on a mostly dark, cloudy season for the Buffs. Despite having a fractured back towards the end of the season, he was one of the top-performing quarterbacks in the country. With 3,230 passing yards and 27 touchdowns, he set Colorado's single-season passing record. He rushed for an additional four touchdowns on 111 carries and -77 yards.

Shedeur's consistency was made all the more apparent, having to complete the season under different offensive coordinators: Sean Lewis and Pat Shurmur. After missing out on the 2023 Heisman Trophy, the quarterback is being tipped as an early candidate for the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Another early candidate is his teammate Travis Hunter. The two are also set to take the nation by storm as the top NIL earners in 2024.

How far away from a national championship is Shedeur Sanders and Colorado?

Leaving behind the disappointment of his first year in charge, Coach Prime is now set to work on improving his team's offense. More players are coming in through the transfer portal, with Shedeur Sanders himself recruiting top lineman Jordan Seaton.

Seaton will bring a huge stabilizing effect to Colorado's offense. The goal, from Sanders' and Colorado's point of view, is to improve on the team's progress from last year. As the Buffs get set to compete in a new league, it's important for Coach Prime to restrategize and come up with a renewed approach.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback, Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur will be in his senior and final season come fall. While he could've earned himself a decent draft prospect this year, coming for another season in a more in-tune Colorado team is a better option. His dream of playing in the CFP national championship may be a bit too distant for the remainder of his college career. But with a bit of consistency, Colorado may get there in a couple of years.

