Deion Sanders' son Shilo Sanders flexes his new satin black wrap on his truck: WATCH

Shilo Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes HC's son, is making headlines for his pivotal role in the Buffs' 3-0 season record. Like his siblings, Sangers enjoys an extravagant lifestyle, often finding himself in the limelight.

Shilo Sanders never shies away from sharing interesting glimpses via Instagram to grace his fans. Recently, he shared a short video clip of his Ram Truck, modified with a satin black wrap and glossy vermilion accessories, and thanked a brand named "Evolve Graphics Solutions" for the upgraded look.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Sanders is frequently spotted in his white Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe, purchased in May 2023. Interestingly, his brother and the Buffs' rising star, Shedeur Sanders, entered into an NIL deal with Mercedes-Benz in November last year, according to sources.

Shilo Sanders' personal life explored

Shilo Sanders has played under his father and coach Deion Sanders at JSU and CU, attaining quite the limelight. His success helped him to land several NIL deals.

His mother Pilar Bigars married Deion Sanders after his divorce from his first wife. He is the third son of Deion Sanders, after Deion Jr. and Shedeur. All the sons are younger than Deion Sander's firstborn Deiondra Sanders. Shilo Sanders is close to his mother and baby sister Shelomi, and values family.

Shilo Sanders' net worth: NIL deals and more

Even as a young player, Shilo Sander's net worth is estimated to be a staggering $1 million as of July 2023, according to sources. The valuation includes his assets and brand deals, coupled with NIL agreements. As of now, Sanders is proudly associated with Actively Black, KFC, Porsche and Gilette, to name a few.

Shedeur and Shilo Sanders chose to follow a common path deciding to play under their father at Colorado Buffaloes. Not just his talent but also his extravagant lifestyle has become a subject of intrigue for the football community. Both Shilo and Shedeur Sanders will be eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, Shilo Sanders's season with the Buffs is expected to raise his NFL prospects, especially after the power-packed victories by the team in the CFB season 2023.