Denver Radio Host predicts how Shedeur Sanders' future team could take away Coach Prime from Colorado

Denver radio host Richie Carni believes Deion Sanders, also known as "Coach Prime," could join his son, Shedeur Sanders, in the NFL. The NFL legend has openly shared that he plans to remain with the Colorado Buffaloes. However, he has not signed a new contract extension with the program.

On Thursday's episode of "The Rundown," Carni discussed Deion's contract situation and said he's unsure whether he will sign a new deal. He also questioned whether the former multi-sport athlete is waiting to see where Shedeur gets drafted before he decides to stay in Colorado.

"While we don't know exactly where Shedeur is going to go yet, by April 27, we will know, and so there's a part of me that's always wondered if Coach Prime is trying to keep his options open because I think it's fair to say that Coach Prime could probably get most jobs that he wants," Carni said (8:21 onwards).

The radio host added that Deion is marketable, and it could be financially beneficial for a team to have him coach in the NFL.

"For a team in the NFL, perhaps that's maybe looking to jumpstart, rebuild, and garner buzz and excitement, which leads to ticket sales, and merchandise sales, and hopefully interest from players around the league, and others where you can generate a buzz, and potentially get things off the ground," Carni said (9:03 onwards).

Carni believes the New York Giants could consider signing the father-and-son duo to satisfy their fanbase. The franchise was among the teams Sheduer showed interest in joining. New York has the third pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Richie Carni shares who could replace "Coach Prime" if he leaves Colorado

The Denver radio host also discussed a potential candidate to replace Sanders if he went to the NFL. Carni believes that Colorado quarterback coach Byron Leftwich could be the next in line for the position. Leftwich joined the coaching staff on Wednesday.

"Byron Leftwich's profile says someone who could legitimately take the reigns from Coach Prime and lead the Buffs franchise, the Buffs program going forward as Coach Prime if he chooses to, goes in a different direction," Carni said (10:14 onward).

He added that Leftwich's NFL coaching experience could help keep the Buffaloes competitive in the Big 12 if he takes over as head coach. That said, Deion is currently leading the team in spring training camp and seems focused on staying for the upcoming season.

