DeShaun Foster at Big Ten Media Days: Top 5 burning questions UCLA HC must answer 

In February 2024, DeShaun Foster was hired as the new head coach of the UCLA Bruins. During his debut campaign last season, he helped the team to a 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten) record while failing to qualify for a Bowl game. Thus, the pressure is on for Foster as he gears up for year two.

Amid his offseason preparations, Foster will be making an appearance with other conference coaches at the 2025 Big Ten Media Days.

Here's a look at the top five questions the UCLA HC must answer during the event.

Top 5 questions for DeShaun Foster at Big Ten Media Days

#1. What would success look like for DeShaun Foster in year two?

After an uninspiring debut with the Bruins, DeShaun Foster utilized the offseason to completely revamp his coaching staff. Apart from TE coach Jerry Neheisel, he replaced the entire offensive staff for the 2025 season.

Furthermore, the Bruins are also moving on from starting quarterback Ethan Garbers after his departure in this year's NFL draft. The team acquired Nico Iamaleava from the Tennessee Volunteers this offseason.

Thus, it looks like the team is gearing up for a successful redemption arc in year two under Foster. Thus, he will have to answer questions about the team's goal and ambitions for the upcoming season and also about their dreams of becoming a playoff contender.

#2. How will DeShaun Foster and his team manage the drama surrounding quarterback Nico Iamaleava?

After two seasons with the Vols, Iamaleava had a rocky finish to his stint with the team. The quarterback demanded a new NIL deal that led to Josh Heupel's team parting ways with him. According to reports, Iamaleava ended up signing a deal that pays him less with the Bruins.

Thus, there is an air of uncertainty surrounding his debut with the team in the Big Ten. It will be interesting to see if Iamaleava will be the one to help the Bruins become a serious contender for the natty in the coming days.

#3. Is Tino Sunseri best suited to lead DeShaun Foster's offense?

Last season, the Bruins had Eric Bienemy as the offensive coordinator. However, after just one season, he was hired away by the Chicago Bears as their RB Coach. Thus, Foster decided to bring in Tino Sunseri as the new offensive coordinator of the team.

Before joining the Bruins, Sunseri spent last season in the same position with the Indiana Hoosiers. Under his guidance alongside head coach Curt Cignetti, the team finished with an 11-2 record and qualified for the playoffs. They were unfortunately defeated by Notre Dame in the first round.

Thus, fans have the same level of expectations for Sunseri this year with the Bruins. It will be interesting to see how he manages the offense with Nico Iamaleva as the starting quarterback.

#4. What is DeShaun Foster's game plan for UCLA's Week 1 game against Utah?

The UCLA Bruins kick off their 2025 campaign with a showdown against the Utah Utes on Aug. 30. The last time they met on the field was in the 2023 season, where the Bruins suffered a humiliating 14-7 defeat.

Despite this, they have a 12-9 lead in the rivalry series. Thus, Foster will be looking to further continue this lead with a victory in Week 1. Fans will be excited to know about his game plan for the season opener, which could set the tone for how the rest of the campaign plays out.

#5. Can DeShaun Foster end UCLA's championship drought in 2025?

The last time the Bruins won a major title was during Bob Toledo's era back in the 90s. They last won the Big Ten title during the 1998 season, but have struggled to find success ever since.

After years in the Pac-12, the Bruins became a part of the Big Ten last season following the recent conference realignment. It will be interesting to see if Foster can help the team finally end their championship drought with a revamped roster and coaching staff in 2025.

How do you think the UCLA Bruins will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

