Despite Jimmy Haslam's Boulder visit, Shedeur Sanders' move to Browns not a guarantee for 2 reasons: Report

Shedeur Sanders only seems to have a handful of potential landing spots in this month's 2025 NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns are among them, having shown interest in the Colorado quarterback during the pre-draft process. It's not a sure thing that Sanders will end up playing in front of the Dawg Pound, though.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer discussed the topic, pumping the brakes on the link between Shedeur Sanders and the Browns.

"A couple notes on the @ Browns and @Giants to add," Breer wrote Tuesday on X. "Yes, Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam was in Boulder. But Travis Hunter was at the dinner with Shedeur Sanders too, and Haslam also had dinner with Abdul Carter in State College. The Giants' convoy that traveled to CU had QBs coach Shea Tierney — and also WRs coach Mike Groh and DBs coach Marquand Manuel.

"And OLBs coach Chalie Bullen was part of the NYG group that went to State College for Carter's Pro Day. Bottom line, both teams have vetted Carter and Hunter or just as deep a level as the QBs."

The New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers have also been tied to Shedeur Sanders, who could slide down the order. The Saints pick No. 9 overall, while the Steelers make the No. 21 overall choice.

Who goes to Cleveland instead of Shedeur Sanders in Mel Kiper's mock draft?

Cleveland is in a good position with the No. 2 overall pick. Assuming Tennessee takes Miami signal-caller Cam Ward as expected, the Browns will have their pick of the rest of the draft pool, including talented performers like Colorado's Hunter and Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter.

"I debated Hunter vs. Penn State's Abdul Carter for Cleveland," Kiper wrote. "There's no doubt that slotting Carter opposite Myles Garrett would destroy opponents' game plans. But Hunter is a special prospect in so many ways, and he'd check a big box for the Browns — mainly as a receiver."

The Browns field wideout Jerry Jeudy and tight end David Njoku, but Kiper believes Kevin Stefanski's attack lacks talent for Kenny Pickett — or another quarterback — to look toward.

Last season's Heisman Trophy and Biletnikoff Award winner, Hunter had 96 grabs for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns as Shedeur Sanders threw to him for the Buffaloes last season.

"Hunter — my No. 1 overall prospect — has a 'wow' factor to his game, and he could use his speed, ball skills, instincts and elusiveness to become an impact player right out of the gate," Kiper said.

It's possible that the Browns could take Hunter and trade back up into the first round to also get Sanders. Such a move would garner a lot of attention.

