Despite trouble at UNC, Bill Belichick reportedly quashes rumors of his exit from Tar Heels

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 13, 2025 17:21 GMT
North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick
North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick has been on one of college football's hottest seats after a blowout loss to the Clemson Tigers at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Week 6 of college football. A report by CBS Sports on Friday indicated that Belichick and the Tar Heels were exploring his buyout clause before parting ways.

During his weekly news conference before the Tar Heels clash against the California Golden Bears in Week 8, the beleaguered Belichick denied the speculation about his job security in Chapel Hill.

"(The statement) was just for clarification, there were some things that were reported that factually were totally inaccurate," Belichick said. "So, just wanted to make sure those things were cleared up. I mean, I'm with all these people every day, coaches, players on the field. Our guys work hard.
"They have a great attitude, great energy and we've made a lot of improvements and I think that's all exciting to see. I don't know what kind of perspective some of those people have that are saying that, but I think anybody that's around it on a daily basis would see that. I'm sure the players see the improvement they're making as does this coaching staff."
Bill Belichick doubles down on UNC improvement

The North Carolina Tar Heels under Bill Belichick have been on the receiving end of three blowout losses this season: 48-14 to the TCU Horned Frogs, 38-9 to the UCF Knights and 38-10 to the Clemson Tigers. The Tar Heels' only wins have come against the Charlotte 49ers and the Richmond Spiders, which has ignited debate over whether Belichick is suited to college football.

During his weekly news conference before UNC's clash against the California Golden Bears, Belichick doubled down on his team's improvement as the season progresses.

"It's a learning curve, we're all in it together, but we're making a lot of progress," Bill Belichick said.
"The process will eventually produce the results that we want it to produce like they have everywhere else I've been, so I'm very confident in that. Players are working hard and they're getting better, and we're going to continue to do that and improve."

The off-field issues have threatened to overwhelm the narrative in Belichick's first season in charge of a college football team. Last week, "WRAL" reporter Pat Welter released a damning report highlighting the chaos that has characterized the Bill Belichick tenure in Chapel Hill, leading to even more questions over his suitability for college football.

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
