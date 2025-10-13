Despite trouble at UNC, Bill Belichick reportedly quashes rumors of his exit from Tar Heels

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick has been on one of college football's hottest seats after a blowout loss to the Clemson Tigers at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Week 6 of college football. A report by CBS Sports on Friday indicated that Belichick and the Tar Heels were exploring his buyout clause before parting ways. During his weekly news conference before the Tar Heels clash against the California Golden Bears in Week 8, the beleaguered Belichick denied the speculation about his job security in Chapel Hill. &quot;(The statement) was just for clarification, there were some things that were reported that factually were totally inaccurate,&quot; Belichick said. &quot;So, just wanted to make sure those things were cleared up. I mean, I'm with all these people every day, coaches, players on the field. Our guys work hard. &quot;They have a great attitude, great energy and we've made a lot of improvements and I think that's all exciting to see. I don't know what kind of perspective some of those people have that are saying that, but I think anybody that's around it on a daily basis would see that. I'm sure the players see the improvement they're making as does this coaching staff.&quot;Bill Belichick doubles down on UNC improvementThe North Carolina Tar Heels under Bill Belichick have been on the receiving end of three blowout losses this season: 48-14 to the TCU Horned Frogs, 38-9 to the UCF Knights and 38-10 to the Clemson Tigers. The Tar Heels' only wins have come against the Charlotte 49ers and the Richmond Spiders, which has ignited debate over whether Belichick is suited to college football.During his weekly news conference before UNC's clash against the California Golden Bears, Belichick doubled down on his team's improvement as the season progresses. &quot;It's a learning curve, we're all in it together, but we're making a lot of progress,&quot; Bill Belichick said. &quot;The process will eventually produce the results that we want it to produce like they have everywhere else I've been, so I'm very confident in that. Players are working hard and they're getting better, and we're going to continue to do that and improve.&quot;The off-field issues have threatened to overwhelm the narrative in Belichick's first season in charge of a college football team. Last week, &quot;WRAL&quot; reporter Pat Welter released a damning report highlighting the chaos that has characterized the Bill Belichick tenure in Chapel Hill, leading to even more questions over his suitability for college football.