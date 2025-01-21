"Diabolical play call from the Buckeyes": Fans go wild at Jeremiah Smith's insane TD for Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes are going band for band against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the CFP National Championship game. The game has been cagey, with both teams flexing their defensive chops in the big game.

However, that didn't stop Ohio State freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith from scoring a neatly worked touchdown early in the second quarter. It was a thing of beauty, and the Buckeyes fan base was in awe.

Here's what the CFB world had to say:

Another said, "he makes it look easy."

Some others pinned the blame on Notre Dame:

A fan added, "I mean, nobody covered him. Bold strategy."

Another said, "He wasn’t even guarded."

Jeremiah Smith continues his blistering freshman season

Jeremiah Smith entered his freshman season with loads of expectations. Fair to say the pass catcher has exceeded such expectations en route to the biggest game of the college football season.

Smith started his college football career with a six catch, 92 receiving yards, and two touchdowns showing versus the Akron Zips. Smith showed the college football world what to expect in his freshman season, as the Zips had no answer for his dynamism and route running.

The freshman wideout then went on a streak of six games with at least one receiving touchdown. The streak includes impressive showings against Nebraska, Oregon and Iowa. However, it ended against the Penn State Nittany Lions as James Franklin's side limited Smith to four catches and 55 receiving yards.

Smith got more luck in the next game against the Purdue Boilermakers as he racked up a stat line of six catches, 87 receiving yards, and one touchdown in an Ohio State win. He then had a two-game spell without scoring a touchdown before breaking the duck against the Michigan Wolverines in the last game of the regular season.

Smith picked up from where he left off in the college football playoffs. He torched the Tennessee Volunteers in the first round, amassing a stat line of six catches, 103 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. He followed that up with a seven-catch, 187 receiving yards, and two TD performance versus the Oregon Ducks in the quarterfinals.

While Smith wasn't utilized as he'd have liked against the Texas Longhorns in the semifinals, he's been excellent in the national championship game versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

