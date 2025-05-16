Did Bill Belichick play college football? Looking at NFL coaching legend's playing career

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach and legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick did play college football.

Although Belichick is known as one of the greatest NFL coaches in history, he did grow up playing the sport. Belichick graduated from Annapolis High School in 1970, where he played football and lacrosse.

After high school, Belichick attended Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut, where the legendary coach was a member of the football team, playing tight end and center.

However, Belichick was much better at lacrosse as he was the captain of the lacrosse team during his senior season.

Belichick also played squash at Wesleyan, but none of his football stats are listed. However, he was inducted into the university's Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008.

After graduating, he immediately turned to coaching and started out as an assistant to Baltimore Colts head coach Ted Marchibroda in 1975. Belichick ended up working his way up the system to become an NFL head coach, where he won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

Bill Belichick says Jordon Hudson has nothing to do with UNC football

Bill Belichick surprised many when he took the head coaching job at UNC to coach the Tar Heels.

Belichick will coach college football for the first time in his career. However, ahead of the season opening, Belichick has been caught in the viral story involving his girlfriend Jordon Hudson, who reportedly has involved herself in the football program.

However, speaking to ESPN's SportsCenter, Belichick made it clear she wasn't going to be involved at all.

"Really off to the side," Belichick said, via ESPN. "It's a personal relationship, and she doesn't have anything to do with football."

Belichick says the focus for himself is on coaching and helping the Tar Heels be a contender in the ACC.

"Everything we do is a pro model," Belichick said. "Head coach, general manager, and we want the players to develop professionally in every aspect... Try to stack good days together. Good day, come back, build higher the next day. It's not about where we're going to be X-number of months or weeks from now."

UNC went 6-7 last season, and Belichick is looking to turn around the program and make them a playoff contender.

The Tar Heels will open their 2025 college football season on Sept. 1 against TCU.

