  • College Football
“Jordon Hudson has definitely leveled up”: Cam Newton boldly reads between the lines in drama surrounding Bill Belichick and his 24 YO GF

By Tyriece Simon
Modified May 14, 2025 19:29 GMT
Cam Newton (L) Super Bowl LIX-Radio Row and Bill Belichick with Jordon Hudson (R) Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet
Cam Newton (L) Super Bowl LIX-Radio Row and Bill Belichick with Jordon Hudson (R) Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet

Cam Newton has commented on the relationship between North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. The couple made their relationship public last year. Fans have been concerned about Hudson's involvement with the coach since she interrupted his interview with CBS on April 27.

On Wednesday's clip from "4th and 1 Hot Take," Newton recalled how the coach used to warn his players not to say too much to the media, including discussing injuries.

However, the former New England Patriots quarterback believes Belichick is allowing Hudson to speak to the press on his behalf or that she is doing so against his wishes.

"Jordon Hudson has definitely leveled up with trying to position herself," Newton said (Timestamp: 6:23). "Whether you like it, despise it, love it, can't stand it, got to respect it."
Newton doesn't explain what he means by trying to position herself, but he feels the coach's romantic relationship is distracting.

"I find it extremely interesting to look at this situation for a person who've always led with this in the locker room, in his personal life, just with everything," Newton added (Timestamp: 6:43). "While he has been the helm of being a head coach, he's always led with this. Do not be a distraction."
Cam Newton discusses why he's surprised Bill Belichick has allowed his relationship to be a distraction

Retired quarterback Cam Newton shared that he's surprised that Bill Belichick has let his relationship with Jordon Hudson overshadow his preparation for his first season with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

"He always stood on the principle, do not be a distraction," Newton said (Timestamp: 7:48). "That was to the coaches that was under his coaching staff. That was to the players that was playing for him. That was everybody. But we find ourselves in this situation about."
He also joked that Hudson's name is currently as relevant as NBA legend Michael Jordan in North Carolina.

"You would think," Newton added (Timestamp: 8:04). "You would assume being any type of sports fan, talking about a Jordon in North Carolina alone. In the Carolinas alone. On the eastern hemisphere alone. In Chapel Hill, it was only one Jordan that we were referring to."
UNC fans are hopeful the coach's relationship controversy won't affect his first year with the Tar Heels. Belichick aims to lead the team to the top spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference and clinch an appearance in the College Football Playoff for the 2025 season.

He will make his UNC debut in a matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs on Sept. 1.

