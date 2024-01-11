Did Nick Saban retire? Alabama HC drops verdict on future plans, claims insider 

There has been some incredible news that has dropped regarding Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and his future. The 72-year-old coach has been on the sidelines in one way or another since being a college football player for the Kent State Golden Flashes in 1970.

However, it appears that coach Saban is ready to ride into the sunset as ESPN's Chris Low on Wednesday was the first to report that Nick Saban has announced his retirement from coaching.

Nick Saban has had a legendary college coaching career as he finishes with a 292-71-1 record. However, he will be remembered for what he did in college football as he won seven national championships (six with Alabama and one with LSU). He was also 15-17 in two seasons coaching the Miami Dolphins.

Since taking over the Crimson Tide before the 2007 season, he went 201-29, including 117-18 in the Southeastern Conference.

Wednesday is a day to celebrate Saban's career and what he has been able to accomplish as the best coach in college football history.

Who can replace Nick Saban as the next coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide?

Rose Bowl: Alabama's Nick Saban

With the Saban era coming to a close, there are going to be a lot of potential candidates to replace the best college football coach in history. It will be incredibly difficult to be the person to replace the icon, and that is what the Crimson Tide are going to have to do for the 2024 season.

Two names that seem to be the frontrunners for the vacancy are Washington coach Kalen DeBoer and Oregon coach Dan Lanning.

Intriguingly, Alabama did not have a person on staff being groomed to take over from Saban, similar to what the Duke Blue Devils did with their men's basketball program. When coach Mike Krzyzewski retired, Duke elevated assistant coach Jon Scheyer to be his replacement.

