Did Nick Saban's retirement trigger domino effect in college football? Exploring coaching changes after 7X National Champ's retirement

The retirement of legendary Alabama football head coach Nick Saban set off a seismic chain reaction in the coaching landscape, affecting an astounding 46 coaches across the nation, per AL.com. Saban’s departure after a storied 17-year tenure at the Crimson Tide not only left a void at one of college football’s most prestigious programs but also triggered a domino effect of coaching changes.

Kalen DeBoer, who led Washington to a national title game appearance last season, stepped into the daunting role of replacing Saban. This move alone catalyzed a series of subsequent shifts, with Jedd Fisch moving from Arizona to Washington and Brent Brennan taking the reins at Arizona from San Jose State.

The ripple effect continued with Ken Niumatalolo’s transition from UCLA to San Jose State and numerous other coaches finding new roles in a direct line of succession from Alabama’s staff changes.

As the 2024 season approaches, the impact of Saban’s retirement is a testament to his profound influence on the game and the interconnected nature of coaching careers in college football. Maurice Linguist and Pete Lembo are among the notable names who have taken new positions, highlighting the widespread implications of a single retirement in the coaching fraternity.

Verne Lundquist explains Nick Saban's surprise retirement

Broadcasting legend Verne Lundquist discussed what he thinks led to Saban's unexpected retirement. On Barstool’s "Pardon My Take," Lundquist said the two main factors were the transfer portal and NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals.

According to Lundquist, players now demand money and guaranteed starting positions, threatening to transfer if they don't get them. This new dynamic frustrated Saban, contributing to his decision to retire.

"The two biggest changes, both of which helped drive Nick Saban into retirement, are transfer portal and NIL," Lundquist said.

“These kids now [ask], ‘How much are you gonna pay me?’ Or ‘If you don’t pay me or if you don’t guarantee I’m starting and pay me, I’m transferring, I’m going to Central Michigan.’ And I think Nick has now said, ‘Yeah, that drove me nuts,’" he added.

Lundquist also mentioned that the term "student-athlete" is no longer accurate in today's college football environment.

