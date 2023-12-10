Did Peyton Manning ever win the Heisman Trophy? Exploring the legacy of the 1997 runner-up

The era of former QB legend Peyton Manning in the NFL was a time that fans reminisce from time to time. With Super Bowl wins with Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos to his infamous rivalry on the field with 7X Super Bowl champ Tom Brady, Manning has had as a glorious career in professional football.

Just like in the NFL, Peyton Manning also had a successful time as a college football player. His early days as a QB in High School made him one of the most sought after players in college football.

So, did the retired NFL star win the Heisman during his collegiate career?

Did Peyton Manning ever win the Heisman Trophy?

Peyton Manning never won the Heisman during his collegiate career with the Tennessee Volunteers.

After joining the Volts as a freshman in 1994, Manning finished sixth in the 1995 Heisman voting. The next year, he finished eighth. In the 1997 season, Manning came close to being crowned as the nation's best player.

That season, the 2X Super Bowl champ compiled an impressive 3,819 passing yards and 36 TD passes to lead his team to an SEC Championship with a 11-2 overall record. This made him a potential candidate along with Michigan's Charles Woodson, Marshal's Randy Moss and Washington State's Ryan Leaf.

Eventually, Woodson became the first primary defensive player to win the Heisman with 1,815 points. Manning finished runner-up with 1,543 points, which still angers Volunteers fans. The outcry that Manning was snubbed from being the Heisman winner was so big that it led to protests in Knoxville, Tennessee.

However, it did not matter as the QB went on to etch his name into the NFL history books the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Peyton Manning's college career

Coming out of Isodore Newman High School, Manning began as a third-string QB for the Tennessee Volunteers during his freshman campaign. In the season opener against UCLA, the QB got limited time on the field after starter Jerry Colquitt had suffered a season-ending injury.

Manning solidified his position as a stater after Todd Helton got injured against Mississippi State. The 2X Super Bowl champ became the starter for the rest of the season.

Peyton Manning continued to improve as he became a key player for the Volts. He ended his collegiate career with 11,201 passing yards and 89 TD passes before being drafted first overall by the Colts in the 1998 Draft.

Manning was inducted into the Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2017.