Did Shilo Sanders play against ASU in Week 6? Analyzing Colorado's defense roster against ASU

Shilo Sanders played against ASU in Week 6. He has become a mainstay in the Colorado defense in his short time with the program. The Buffaloes defensive unit is visibly different when the safety is on the field, nd there are a lot of holes when he's not available to play.

The Buffaloes went on to win against Arizona State, registering their fourth win of the season. So, did Shilo play a part in it? He had missed the week 5 game against USC due to an injury. Did he come back from it to plug the defense?

Here's all we know about Shilo Sanders' role in the week 6 win that put Colorado's season back on track.

Shilo Sanders was injured and did not play against USC in week 5, and the team let in 48 points. He returned to practice this week after being away for a week. The safety played his part in the Colorado Buffaloes' first Pac-12 win of the season as they beat the Arizona State Sun Devils 27-24 on Saturday.

Shilo had endured a nasty kidney injury during the team's blowout loss against the Oregon Ducks in week 4. He was hospitalized for a while and was kept out of the week 5 clash with the Trojans. However, just before the week 6 game, Colorado announced that he would be available to play against the Sun Devils.

The difference was clear. Shilo gave it his all in the heart of defense, affecting five tackles wnd one assisted tackle in the game.

The Buffaloes kept on putting pressure on the Arizona State offense and earned a well fought win. Who else was a part of that defense?

Hos Colorado defensive unit fared against Arizona State

Apart from Shilo Sanders, the Colorado defensive roster against ASU saw the return of Myles Slusher for the first time since the team's season opener.

He contributed with six tackles to stop the Sun Devils offense on many occasions. Linebacker LaVonta Bentley was the star of the game with seven tackles and four assists. Insane numbers.

Omarion Cooper, Roderick Ward, Bishop Thomas and almost all the major stars on the defensive side of the ball played their part in the victory.

With the return of Shilo and Slusher, the Buffaloes defense will definitely feel different in the future games. Teams beware, the Buffaloes defense can crush anyone on their day. How far can this defensive roster take the team this season?