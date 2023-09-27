Shilo Sanders injury update: Deion Sanders 'praying' for his son's health

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has had a hectic week after the mauling his Buffaloes team went through at the hands of the Oregon Ducks at the Autzen Stadium.

After losing two-way star Travis Hunter to injury in the match against Colorado State, Deion Sanders now faces the prospect of being without his son and the Buffs safety Shilo Sanders.

As revealed on Deion Sanders Jr.'s 'Well Off Media' channel, Shilo Sanders said he was urinating blood after stepping off the plane after Week 4's Oregon matchup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Coach Prime has now given an update on his son's condition ahead of this weekend's game against the No. 8 USC Trojans.

“He’s doing better,” Sanders said via On3. “We went to the hospital right after we landed. He’s doing much better. We’re praying that he heals and he’s playing this weekend. He’s a valuable part of our secondary and our team defensively.”

Expand Tweet

Colorado lost two-way star Travis Hunter to a lacerated liver after a late hit by Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn in the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

Hunter is believed to be out of action for a few weeks, and his presence was sorely missed as the Oregon Ducks steamrolled the Colorado Buffaloes.

Deion Sanders revealed to his team that despite being weeks away from full fitness, Hunter is begging him to allow him to play against the USC Trojans in Week 5.

"I need to play this week. We need to get everything we can so I can get back on the field. I’m not taking no for an answer," Hunter texted Coach Prime.

Deion Sanders revealed his compassionate side with his response to Hunter.

"No, you ain’t ready and I care about you more than I care about this game," Sanders replied. "You’re going to change the game of football one day when you’re healthy and ready. Your future is brighter than mine ever would be and ever was. Relax and get healthy. I love you son."

Sanders then had a final message for his players.

"I care about y’all more than I care about this game."

The fallout for Deion Sanders from the Oregon loss

A video of Oregon coach Dan Lanning motivating his team before the game against Deion Sander's Colorado has gone viral. Lanning claims in the clip that the Buffaloes play for clicks while the Ducks play for wins.

This week, Deion Sanders responded to the criticism he has gotten after the humbling 42-6 loss against the Ducks.

"Teams are trying to beat me, they're not trying to beat our team," Sanders noted. "They keep forgetting I'm not playing anymore. I had a great career. I've got a gold jacket. "

The schedule doesn't get easier for the Colorado Buffaloes as they face Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans this weekend.