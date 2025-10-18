Diego Pavia Heisman predictions 2025: Updated projections for Vandy QB to win CFB's coveted honor after LSU takedown

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia led the No. 17 Commodores to a statement 31-24 win over the No. 10 LSU Tigers in Week 8 for their first win against their SEC opponents since 1990. Pavia went 14 of 22 for 160 yards and one touchdown, while adding 86 rushing yards and two touchdowns. After rushing for a 21-yard touchdown in the third quarter, the polarizing Vandy quarterback struck the Heisman Trophy pose. According to ESPN BET, Pavia has odds of 150-1 to win the coveted Heisman this year. During his postgame news conference, Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea addressed Diego Pavia's Heisman celebration. &quot;I didn't see the pose, but I think he's the best player in college football. He's a dawg,&quot; Lea said. &quot;It was a team win, and Diego would be the first to say that.&quot;Before Week 8 started, Miami quarterback Carson Beck led the Heisman Trophy odds (+300), but after the Hurricanes' loss against the Louisville Cardinals on Friday, where the QB threw four picks, he is likely to tumble down the order.Diego Pavia has registered a passing or rushing touchdown in 25 consecutive games, which is the second-longest such streak in the FBS. Since he arrived in Nashville, he has led Vanderbilt to 13 wins, one more than they managed in total between 2019 and 2023. Diego Pavia delivers on preseason LSU promiseIn a July interview on the &quot;25 Whistles&quot; show, Diego Pavia challenged the Vanderbilt Commodores fans to show the LSU Tigers a hostile reception at the FirstBank Stadium, while downplaying Death Valley's famed atmosphere during their 24-17 loss last season. &quot;I don't think LSU really lived up to the hype,&quot; Pavia said. &quot;Maybe it wasn't filled though. [It was at] night. And it really wasn't I honestly think that the whole stadium didn't show up that day. But, you know, they got the best of us. So we have to come in with some fire when they come to town.&quot;During the same interview, Pavia, who has led the Commodores to two wins against top 15-ranked sides for the first time in program history, also declared himself the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner-elect. “I mean, they can’t tell the Heisman winner that he can’t get drafted, you know,” Pavia said.Vanderbilt now has a 6-1 record for the first time since 1950 and Diego Pavia will have the chance to lead the Commodores to the SEC championship game or a spot in the college football playoffs, a feat which would put him in with a chance to win the Heisman.