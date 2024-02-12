Diehard Chiefs fan Kristen Saban celebrates Patrick Mahomes' 3X Super Bowl success in style as Mecole Hardman saves the day 

Kristen Saban is delighted with Patrick Mahomes winning his third Super Bowl for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The Chiefs emerged victorious 25-22 after overtime against the San Francisco 49ers. Nick Saban's daughter is elated to see her favorite team emerging as back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

Kristen took to social media to congratulate the Chiefs kingdom on winning Super Bow LVIII. She shared a story on Instagram, which was a poster of the Chiefs winning this season's Super Bowl.

The 49ers and the Chiefs were in a 19-19 deadlock at the end of the fourth quarter.

Jake Moody scored a 53-yard FG to give the 49ers a 19-16 lead with just over a minute left. But Harrison Butker chipped in a 29-yard FG in the dying moments.

In overtime, the 49ers were once again in the lead, thanks to a 27-yard FG by Moody with over seven minutes. Once again, they couldn'y hold on to their lead.

Patrick Mahomes turned the tide with a TD pass to Mecole Hardman for the winning touchdown to put the Chiefs ahead.

With three seconds left, it proved to be enough for them to become back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

Kristen Saban gushes over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's post-victory embrace

Being a die-hard Swiftie, Kristen could not contain her excitement when a photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift hugging each other after the Super Bowl went viral.

She shared the snap on her IG story with a caption that read:

"And goodnight"

For the Chiefs TE, there's no better way to celebrate being back-to-back Super Bowl champions than enjoying the moment with his romantic partner.

Kelce and Swift have been the talk of the ever since making their relationship public. Nick Saban's daughter had been fangirling over them all season.

With the end of the Super Bowl LVIII, the next order of business that will interest Kristen is the new era of Alabama under coach Kalen DeBoer.

