Dillon Gabriel's fiancee Zo Caswell drops glimpses of 'fun ride' with Oregon in 2024 season 

Oregon Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel completed his final year of collegiate eligibility. He received two extra years of eligibility because of COVID-19 and a season-ending injury in 2021. Gabriel initially began his collegiate career with the UCF Knights in 2019. He then spent two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners before joining Dan Lanning's team for his sixth collegiate campaign.

In his final year of eligibility and debut in Eugene, Dillon Gabriel helped the Ducks to a 13-1 overall record. They remained unbeaten throughout the regular season, won the Big Ten championship, and secured a first-round bye in the 12-team playoffs. Unfortunately, their quest for a natty ended at the hands of Ohio State in the CFP Rose Bowl quarterfinal game.

After an incredible year with the Ducks, Gabriel's fiancee Zo Caswell took to social media to reminisce about the year. She posted a video on Instagram that included highlights of their moments in Eugene. The video also included snippets of herself at the stands in Autzen Stadium cheering on her fiancee.

Dillon Gabriel and Zo Caswell have been dating since high school. She has always remained one of his strongest pillars of support through his collegiate journey. In September last year, the couple decided to get engaged.

In his final collegiate campaign with the Ducks, Gabriel recorded a total of 3,857 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions. He finished his time in college with a total of 18,722 yards and 155 TDs throughout six seasons. He is projected to be a late second-round to third-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Dillon Gabriel expressed his gratitude for being able to play 6 years in college

The COVID-19 pandemic gave college student-athletes an extra year of eligibility for the 2020 season. Dillon Gabriel was one of the athletes to receive that eligibility apart from another year because of his injury. However, he still faced criticism for his age and the time he played at the collegiate level.

Despite the trolls and criticism, the Oregon QB expressed his gratitude for being able to play for six seasons at the collegiate level. During an interview in December, Gabriel had an answer for all his critics.

"A lot of people are mad that that they weren't able to play to a certain age," Gabriel said via ESPN.com. "The older the player you are, I think at a certain point you gotta ask yourself, if you got the biggest interview of your life, and someone said, 'Hey, you can have six years to study or three years,' I think anyone would say six."

With Gabriel preparing for the NFL draft, the torch has been passed on to UCLA transfer Dante Moore. It will be interesting to see if he can lead the Ducks to a national championship next season.

