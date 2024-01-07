Dillon Johnson injury update: Latest on Washington RB's status for the CFP National Championship game vs Michigan

The Washington Huskies had some injuries happen during the Sugar Bowl during the College Football Playoff, including junior running back Dillon Johnson. He left the College Football Playoff Semifinal game against the Texas Longhorns in the final minute of action as he re-aggravated a foot injury, putting his status for the national championship game in question.

During media day for the 2024 National Championship Game, Dillon Johnson looked healthy as he walked without any noticeable limp and stated he would be available on Monday night.

Johnson has been one of the most important players for the Washington Huskies this season, logging 222 running attempts for 1,162 yards (5.2 yards per carry), 16 rushing touchdowns and 22 receptions for 166 yards (7.5 yards per catch).

He has been a powerful back for the Huskies to keep the opposing defense on their toes and allow quarterback Michael Penix Jr. some time to let plays develop when passing the ball.

How does Dillon Johnson's availability affect the Washington Huskies for the 2024 National Championship Game?

Having Dillon Johnson healthy enough to play in the national championship is critical for the Huskies. They are going into this game as the underdog, and having arguably the most significant skill position player available is going to play a major factor for Washington.

Michigan is not going to show much respect for the rushing attack, as Washington finished 102nd in college football with 123.6 total rushing yards per game throughout the year.

However, having Johnson available continues to help expand the playbook and gives the Wolverines another playmaker who can help the offense play well against one of the best defenses in the country.

With the 2024 National Championship Game on Monday evening and Johnson not being 100 percent by kickoff, he can still be a valuable member of the squad.

Even if he is used as a decoy throughout the four quarters, this would be a great help for the offense against a dominating defense. With the championship on the line, having an incredible player on the field is going to help the Washington Huskies play even better.

