"Disappointed I'm no longer with my teammates": Former Colorado WR breaks silence on being dismissed from Deion Sanders' squad after one season

After a massive overhaul in 2023, Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes have developed a knack for obtaining strong talent through the transfer portal and recruitment. One such prospect is wide receiver Tar'Varish Dawson, who transferred from Auburn last season.

But it appears that the four-star recruit will be entering the transfer portal again after reportedly announcing he has been released from the Buffaloes on Monday.

"I'm disappointed that I'm no longer with my teammates at Colorado," Dawson told BuffsBeat reporter Jeff Hauser. "It's an unfortunate situation, but I'm excited for my future and being able to take my talents elsewhere. I'm thankful for the opportunity Coach Prime and his staff gave me in Boulder. I'm just a kid from Fort Myers like he was, and it means a lot.

"With that said, I'm ready to work and will be entering the transfer portal this spring."

Dawson made seven appearances for Colorado last season. He was able to start four games due to an injury to star wide receiver Travis Hunter. During those seven games, Dawson recorded 124 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Once the Buffaloes' season ended, they picked up four additional wide receivers in the transfer portal. This included former Vanderbilt Commodores Will Sheppard, creating a stacked WR room led by two-way star Hunter.

Dawson was then left off the roster for the Buffaloes spring game, and this seemed to put the final nail in the coffin for his time in Boulder. He is not the first player to be dismissed by coach Deion Sanders. Bishop Thomas was cut from the team last week for “disciplinary reasons.”

With Dawson set to renter the transfer portal, where could he end up?

Where could former Colorado WR Tar'Varish Dawson play next season?

When the transfer portal reopens for its spring window from April 15-30, Dawson will want to find another program to play for. His best bet is to return to one of his former programs. Not the Auburn Tigers, but the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Dawson committed to the Bearcats in 2023 but only stayed committed for nine days before deciding to join Deion Sanders in Colorado.

A return to the Bearcats could benefit both parties. Dawson will be in a program without a potential high first-round pick in his position. This may guarantee that Dawson can play more regular minutes, which he struggled to get at CU.

For the Bearcats, the one-time College Football Playoff contender will gain a player who has played in both the SEC and Pac-12 and brings some experience of facing some of college football's biggest programs.

