"You gotta send us your jersey man": Coach Prime shares son Shedeur's heartwarming conversation with Lakers superstar LeBron James

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders took a trip down memory lane with his son Shedeur Sanders in his latest Instagram story. As the college football offseason continues, Deion Sanders shared a heartwarming moment from last year when Shedeur and Travis Hunter met NBA legend LeBron James.

Coach Prime shared a video of the interaction recently posted by Well Off Media on his Instagram story. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter got the opportunity to meet LeBron James during the LA Lakers' season opener against the Denver Nuggets last October.

In the video, LeBron James approaches the Colorado players after the game and greets them. Shedeur then took this opportunity to ask the NBA legend to hook them up with his jersey.

"You gotta send us your jersey man! Gotta get us right."

Credits: Deion Sanders Instagram

LeBron James responded by saying that he'd have individual packages of his merchandise posted to their homes. Travis Hunter couldn't contain his excitement upon hearing this news and let out a hilarious scream after LeBron left.

The video then cuts to Shedeur Sanders making his way to training. He was seen entering the facility while also bringing in the gifts LeBron sent them to flaunt among his teammates. Shedeur received the NBA star's signed sneakers along with his signed game jersey. Shedeur Sanders looked content that LeBron 'got them right' and gifted them what they wanted.

Shedeur Sanders' teammate Travis Hunter expresses gratitude to LeBron for the gifts

While Shedeur brought his LeBron James merchandise to training to show it off, Travis Hunter decided to express his gratitude to the NBA player on social media. The Colorado two-way star received his own signed jersey along with a pair of signed sneakers from the 38-year-old.

Travis Hunter did not waste time trying out the merchandise LeBron sent him. He immediately posed with the gifts and shared the photo on his Instagram story while thanking the NBA star in the caption.

"Thank you unc", Travis Hunter wrote in the story.

LeBron reposted Hunter's story on his own Instagram showing his love and support for the young CFB athletes. The Colorado Buffaloes will be playing as members of the Big 12 conference this upcoming season. It will be interesting to see if LeBron James decides to show up in Boulder to support the Buffs and Coach Prime on their new journey ahead.

