DJ Lagway drops a 1-word comment as Billy Napier’s Florida secures commitment from 6’4 IOL G’nivre Carr

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway is pumped up after the team secured a commitment from a star offensive lineman.
The Gators got a commitment from three-star offensive lineman G'nivre Carr. The 6-foot-4 offensive lineman was ranked as the 60th-ranked interior offensive lineman, according to 247Sports, and committed to Florida.
Carr is from Bradenton, Florida, and will stay in state. He will attend Florida next season as he's in the class of 2026.
After his commitment, Lagway took to his Instagram story to react to Carr landing in Florida.
"Yessir," Lagway wrote.
Lagway is one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC, and Florida is doing a good job of adding offensive linemen to protect him.
Carr, however, likely will have to redshirt in 2026, so whether or not he even gets a chance to block for Lagway is uncertain. But Carr adds to Florida's 2026 class, which currently ranks 69th.
DJ Lagway is progressing well after injury
DJ Lagway dealt with injuries last season, but he will be ready for Week 1.
Gators coach Billy Napier says Lagway is on schedule and is beginning to throw which puts him on track to start Week 1.
"Absolutely," Napier said, via 247Sports. "He's throwing three days a week. He'll be ready to go for OTAs here."
Lagway will be a key part of the Gators' offense as he's a dual-threat quarterback. Although his play is solid, Florida's quarterbacks coach Ryan O'Hara praised Lagway for his leadership.
"His leadership, I think, is going to the next level,"'O'Hara said. "He's becoming more vocal this year, you know, because he kind of transitioned into that role when he became a full-time starter last year.
"But now he's not afraid to get on guys, whether it's good and bad, and he's having those conversations in between racks with people," O'Hara added. "You know, he's coaching them up, and he's really taking the next step in terms of his leadership and just his own quarterback development. I think he's been really good."
Lagway threw for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions while rushing for 101 yards.
Lagway and Florida will open their 2025 college football season against LIU. Florida has notable games against LSU, Miami, Texas, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Florida State.
