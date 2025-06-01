  • home icon
  "Scares the sh*t out of me" - CFB analyst reveals one major concern on DJ Lagway as Florida Gators QB preps for 2025 season

"Scares the sh*t out of me" - CFB analyst reveals one major concern on DJ Lagway as Florida Gators QB preps for 2025 season

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 01, 2025 20:34 GMT
DJ Lagway is the starting quarterback of the Florida Gators and potentially the key to the program's competitive future. He is entering his sophomore season after posting solid stats in his freshman campaign.

While Lagway remains a hot commodity among college football circles, notable college football analyst Ari Wasserman has his concerns.

"The one thing that scares the sh*t out of me when it comes to DJ Lagway is his injury history," Wasserman said on Saturday, via "Ari & Andy On3." "The man has been beaten up quite a bit. I don't know whether that's a result of bad luck or bad offensive line play.
"Their offensive line was pretty good, I don't know, I just don't want him to get hurt again because that's the one thing that can detail somebody this talented."
youtube-cover
Wasserman pointed to Lagway's injury issues in the offseason, which have been well documented. The skilled pocket passer was unable to participate actively in the offseason workouts due to a shoulder injury.

However, according to USA Today, Lagway begun throwing in late April. He worked out with CORTX Sports Performance co-founder Dr. Tom Gormely at the Gators' facility in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

What's DJ Lagway's Heisman odds for 2025?

According to AZ Central, DJ Lagway has +1600 odds to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy. The Florida Gators quarterback has equal odds with South Carolina Gamecocks counterpart LaNorris Sellers.

Lagway aims to take the Gators back to the upper echelon of collegiate football. The program hasn't won a national championship since 2008, when Urban Meyer was the coach. They're looking to end the drought despite having one of the toughest schedules.

Lagway and the Gators will start the season with a matchup with Long Island. Among the dicey fixtures are the games against LSU, Miami, Texas, Georgia, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Lagway could get major Heisman consideration if he comes through this schedule unscathed and leads the program to the expanded College Football Playoff.

